Share Market Today Updates: Sensex slips over 300 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,800-mark on weak global cues

Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent lower on Friday tracking weakness in the global market.

At 9:36, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 328.87 points (0.55 per cent) lower at 59,605.14 and the Nifty 50 was at 17,784.65, down 92.75 points (0.52 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, the losses in the early deals were led by M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, Axis Bank, HDFC, HCL tech, L&T and Infosys. In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were trading in the green.

Commenting on the market V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services in a note said, “The market has started showing some indications of fatigue. Globally, the major concern now is that the Fed might oversteer the economy and end up raising rates too much too fast, pushing the US economy into a sharp recession. There are talks of the terminal Fed rate rising to 4.25 per cent. Sharply rising rates, rising bond yields and rising dollar are negatives for equity.”

“In this challenging environment, it would be difficult for India to sustain the decoupling from the global trend which has been a recent pattern in India. Moreover, FIIs have halted their sustained buying and have turned sellers, though this is not yet a trend. Investors may adopt a wait-and-watch attitude till the Fed meeting is over on 21st September. Bank Nifty continues to be strong,” he added.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian markets were weaker on Friday as investors braced for a US rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent on Friday, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. The index is down 4.1 per cent so far this month. Australian shares were down 0.94 per cent on Friday, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slipped 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.1 per cent while China’s CSI300 Index was 0.86 per cent lower.

The weaker session followed broad declines across the major U.S equities markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 30,961.82, the S&P 500 lost 44.66 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 3,901.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.32 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 11,552.36.