Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Stock Market Today: Sensex crashes over 1,100 points in opening deals, partly recovers

Stock Market News Today Updates, September 14, 2022: The S&P Sensex opened 1,153.96 points (1.91 per cent) lower at 59,417.12 while the Nifty 50 tanked 298.90 points (1.65 per cent) to 17,771.15 at the opening bell, however, they partly recovered from their opening lows and were trading over 0.8 per cent lower.

The frontline indices opened over 1.5 per cent lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues.

Share Market News Today, Sensex, Nifty, Share Price Today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1.5 per cent lower but soon recouped some of their opening losses in the early trade on Wednesday amid a fall in the global markets.

The S&P Sensex opened 1,153.96 points (1.91 per cent) lower at 59,417.12 while the Nifty 50 tanked 298.90 points (1.65 per cent) to 17,771.15 at the opening bell, however, they partly recovered from their opening lows and were trading over 0.8 per cent lower.

At 9:33 am, the Sensex was down 537.13 points (0.89 per cent) at 60,033.95 while the broader Nifty was trading at 17,920.15, down 149.90 points (0.83 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL technologies, Wipro, L&T, HDFC, RIL and Tata Steel were trading lower in the early deals. In contrast, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were in the green.

Commenting on the market view, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The worse-than-expected CPI inflation data in the US, despite cooling gas prices, was a surprise. Now the market fears that inflation is getting entrenched and an ultra-hawkish Fed might trigger a hard landing for the US economy…The ‘buy on dips’ strategy has been working very well in India for more than a month now. Investors should watch out whether this strategy continues to work. Aggressive buy on dips is better avoided. Wait for clarity to emerge. Domestic-economy facing stocks like high quality financials, capital goods, autos, segments of FMCG and telecom are relatively safe now. Global economy-facing stocks like IT and metals are likely to be under pressure.”

Global Market (from AP)

Asian markets skidded lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the US economy. Most regional benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent, but were holding steady.

US futures edged higher, with the contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.2 per cent. European futures were lower. A report on Tuesday showed US inflation decelerated only to 8.3 per cent in August, instead of the 8.1 per cent economists expected.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.6 per cent to 18,831.88 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.9 per cent, to 3,234.18. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.2 per cent to 27,991.82, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.4 per cent to 6,839.50. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 1.5 per cent to 2,414.26.

On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S and P 500 sank 4.3 per cent to 3,932.69. The Dow fell 3.9 per cent to 31,104.97 and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2 per cent lower, at 11,633.57.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:37:21 am
