Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 250 points in early deals to reclaim 60,000-mark

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Price Today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Monday tracking gains in the global market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 254.72 points (0.43 per cent) higher at 60,047.86 while the Nifty 50 was up 78.70 points (0.44 per cent) at 17,912.05.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, HCL technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In contrast, State Bank of India (SBI), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Ultratech Cement, Asian paints, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Global Market (from AP)

Shares rose Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.

Many regional markets were closed for holidays, while Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined. Investors are watching for US inflation figures and Chinese economic data this week.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 per cent to 28,546.09 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney surged 1.2 per cent to 6,973.60. Taiwan’s benchmark gained 1.6 per cent. Markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed 1.5 per cent higher at 4,067.36, its third straight increase, and ended with a 3.7 per cent gain for the week. That makes it the benchmark index’s best week going back to July.

Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to a 2.1 per cent gain, at 12,112.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent to 32,151.71. Both indexes also notched their first weekly gain in four weeks.