Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open in green; rupee up 5 paise at 96.11

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade. (Express Photo)

Domestic market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were headed toward recovery in early trade on Wednesday following a sharp decline in the previous session, news agency Reuters reported.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade, as of updates shared by Reuters at 10 am. The 50-share NSE Nifty, meanwhile, went up by 148.15 points to 24,198.40.

Previously, both market indices had declined, thanks to bank stocks and the United States inflation data, that reestablished expectations that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance over the next few months, the news agency cited.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 561.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 77,054.94. Meanwhile, the Nifty had dropped 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,052.05.