Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open in green; rupee up 5 paise at 96.11

Domestic market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were headed toward recovery in early trade on Wednesday following a sharp decline in the previous session, news agency Reuters reported.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade, as of updates shared by Reuters at 10 am. The 50-share NSE Nifty, meanwhile, went up by 148.15 points to 24,198.40.
Previously, both market indices had declined, thanks to bank stocks and the United States inflation data, that reestablished expectations that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance over the next few months, the news agency cited.
On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 561.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 77,054.94. Meanwhile, the Nifty had dropped 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,052.05.
From the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were the striking winners, according to the report.
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra, however, were among the laggards.
South Korea’s Kospi jumped 7.66 per cent, Reuters noted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded higher.
However, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted lower.
The Indian rupee rose 5 paise to 96.11 against the US in early trade on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in West Asia, as per the report.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, was trading at 100.81, down 0.11 per cent, it added.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.78 per cent to USD 85.39 per barrel in futures trade, as of 10:27 am IST on Wednesday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also traded at US $79.73 per barrel, a rise of 0.49 per cent, according to oilprices.com.