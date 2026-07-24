Markets slide as oil goes above USD 100 per barrel amid West Asia war escalation

Indian shares opened lower on Friday pressured by the rise in Brent crude oil to above USD 100 per barrel as the Middle East crisis escalates.
The Sensex dropped 512.07 points to 75,869.38 in early trade on Thursday. The Nifty fell 153 points to 23,713.60, tracking weak market sentiment.
By 9.15 am IST, the Nifty fell 0.85% to 23,666.35, while the Sensex declined 0.89% to 75,708.19, putting both indices on track for a fifth straight session of losses.
The decline came after US President Donald Trump warned of “major military punishment” for Iran and its Houthi allies following attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.
Higher oil prices pose a key risk for India, the world’s third-largest crude importer and consumer, by stoking inflation, widening the trade gap, and squeezing growth and corporate margins.
All 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.6% each.
Infosys lost about 2% and Interglobe Aviation fell about 1.5% after subdued June quarter results.