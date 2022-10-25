scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Indices little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07% to 59,871.49.

Staffs working at a Kolkata based stock broking firm. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Indian shares struggled for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07% to 59,871.49.

The market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

The benchmark indexes had started a truncated week higher on Monday, to register gains for seven straight sessions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challengesPremium
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challenges

The indexes had climbed 0.88% each at close in Monday’s one-hour “muhurat” trading session to mark the festival of Diwali.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold a net 1.54 billion Indian rupees ($18.61 million) worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought net 801.2 million rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

In broader Asia, equities fell to new 2-1/2 year lows on Tuesday, as weakness in Chinese shares outweighed early gains following a rally on Wall Street on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

In domestic trading, Nifty’s public sector bank and energy were among the top losers, falling 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

ICICI Bank extended gains to rise more than 1%. India’s second-largest private-sector lender reported a 37% rise in quarterly net profit on Saturday, as loan growth inched up and provisions for bad loans fell.

($1 = 82.7440 Indian rupees)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:52:03 am
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: 5 arrested in connection with LPG cylinder explosion in Coimbatore

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement