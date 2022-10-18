Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 450 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,450-mark on global cues

Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The topline indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened 0.75 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking gains in the global market.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 452.11 points (0.77 per cent) higher at 58,863.09 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,447.15, up 135.35 points (0.78 per cent).

All Sensex constituents were trading in the green during the early deals. Wipro, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers.

“The whipsaw movement in the mother market of the US is a reflection of the fast changing perception about the US inflation expectations, terminal Fed rate and direction of the US economy. A section of market participants now feel more optimistic about a soft landing of the US economy and have now turned bullish about the market. It remains to be seen whether this view gathers wider acceptance and sustains,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“In India bulls are gaining strength aided by India’s growth outperformance, good early Q2 results, declining FII selling, steadily rising DII buying and the optimism ushered in by the festive season. Bank Nifty is resilient with the potential to take banking stocks as well as Nifty higher,” he noted.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the US dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.8 per cent.

China’s stock market opened nearly flat and edged up 0.12 per cent to 3,088.54 as the Chinese ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress remains in session this week.