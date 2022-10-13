Stock Market Today: Sensex slips over 100 points in opening deals, Nifty below 17,100-mark as inflation spikes to 5-month high

Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The frontline indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened lower on Thursday after India’s retail inflation spiked to a five-month high in September, stoking fears of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and on weakness in the global market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133.44 points (0.23 per cent) at 57,492.47 and the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,091.70, down 31.90 points (0.19 per cent).

In the early deals, Wipro, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and ICICI Bank were the top losers in the Sensex pack while HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Steel, Dr. Reddy’s IndusInd Bank and NTPC were the top gainers.

More to follow