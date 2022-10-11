Stock Market Today: Sensex slips nearly 150 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 17,200-mark on weak global cues

Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.25 per cent lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in the global market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE was down 147.07 points (0.25 per cent) at 57,844.04 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,197.60, down 43.40 points (0.25 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Titan Company and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were the top laggards in the early deals while Wipro, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IndusInd Bank and Infosys were the top gainers.

Monday, the Sensex had fallen 200.18 points (0.34 per cent) to end at 57,991.11 while the broader Nifty had declined 73.65 points (0.43 per cent) to settle at 17,241.00.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services in a morning note said, “The global environment continues to be weak for markets with concerns of a US recession and possible hard landing rising. Clarity is yet to emerge on this. India’s market outperformance continues with Nifty declining less than 0.5 per cent yesterday in response to near 4 per cent cut in Nasdaq on Friday. A significant factor contributing to this outperformance is that FII selling is getting completely absorbed by DII and retail buying. So even if FIIs continue to sell on rising dollar and US bond yields, that is unlikely to have a significant impact on markets. More important, the fundamentals of the Indian economy and corporates continue to be sound.”

“The Q2 results season has started off well with decent numbers from TCS which have beaten street estimates on most parameters. This and the news of buy back from Infosys will impart resilience to the IT segment. Financials too will come out with good numbers imparting strength to the market in the near-term,” he added.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian stock markets fell and the dollar rose on Tuesday with investors worried about rising interest rates and an escalation in the Ukraine war, while Treasury yields leapt as an unnerving collapse in British gilts ricocheted around global bond markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7 per cent to a two-year low, led by a deepening slide for chipmakers and China tech stocks in the wake of US export curbs aimed at hurting Chinese technology development.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2 per cent. The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars hit 2-1/2 year lows.