Share Market Today News: Sensex rises over 350 points in early deals, Nifty above 18,100-mark on positive Asian cues

Stock Market New Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Price Live Today, November 1, 2022: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking positive cues in the Asian market.

At 9:16 a, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 363.80 points (0.60 per cent) at 61,110.39 while the Nifty 50 was at 18,111.70, up 99.50 points (0.55 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Power Grid, NTPC, M&M, TCS and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in the early trade while Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next. The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest rate hikes in the future.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 per cent. US stock futures rose 0.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.65 per cent with the mining index leading the gains, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.95 per cent. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.51 per cent higher in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 1.52 per cent.

On Monday, US stocks lost ground with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.75 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03 per cent.