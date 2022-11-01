scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Share Market Today News: Sensex rises over 350 points in early deals, Nifty above 18,100-mark on positive Asian cues

Share Market Today, Stock Market Today, NSE, BSE, Nifty Share Prices Today, November 1: At 9:16 a, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 363.80 points (0.60 per cent) at 61,110.39 while the Nifty 50 was at 18,111.70, up 99.50 points (0.55 per cent).

Share Market | Stock Market | Sensex Nifty | NSE | BSEMarket Today, Sensex Nifty Share Price Updates: People working at a Kolkata-based stock broking firm. (File express photo by Partha Paul)

Stock Market New Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Price Live Today, November 1, 2022: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking positive cues in the Asian market.

At 9:16 a, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 363.80 points (0.60 per cent) at 61,110.39 while the Nifty 50 was at 18,111.70, up 99.50 points (0.55 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Power Grid, NTPC, M&M, TCS and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in the early trade while Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next. The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest rate hikes in the future.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 per cent. US stock futures rose 0.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.65 per cent with the mining index leading the gains, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.95 per cent. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.51 per cent higher in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 1.52 per cent.

On Monday, US stocks lost ground with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.75 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:51:21 am
Next Story

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan call out fan who leaked video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room: ‘Absolutely unethical, horrible behaviour’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement