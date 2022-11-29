Share Market Today: Indices open on higher, Sensex and Nifty hit record highs in early deals

Live Share Market Today, November 29, 2022: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note and touched fresh all-time highs in the early trade on Tuesday.

The 30-share Sensex touched a new record high for the fourth consecutive session while the broader Nifty hit a new high for the second straight session.

At 9:31 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 62,694.79, up 189.99 points (0.30 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 18,622.15, up 59.40 points (0.32 per cent). Both benchmarks have hit their respective record highs of 62,722.34 and 18,631.65 so far in the intraday trade.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Titan, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries were among the top laggards.

“…the global market construct is not very favourable for the rally to continue unabated. Also the high valuation in India is becoming a matter of concern. The troubles in China are a matter of concern but it is too early to judge its impact on the global economy. This is an issue that has to be watched closely. Meanwhile, domestic economic cues continue to be positive. The September quarter credit growth has risen to an impressive 17.2 per cent and the employment by listed companies has crossed the 10m mark in 2021-22. Banking stocks can remain resilient in spite of record levels. Comments and indications on the trajectory of US interest rates are more likely to impact global equity markets more than anything else,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as Beijing’s latest move to support developers boosted the property sector, though it was still not clear what new damage public unrest over China’s zero-COVID policy might do to the economy.

Shares of Chinese property companies surged after the country’s securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. That helped Chinese blue chips bounce 1.1 per cent, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei lagged with a drop of 0.4 per cent, while South Korea firmed 0.3 per cent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both nudged up 0.1 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.2 per cent and FTSE futures 0.1 per cent.

Markets were still nervous that the widening web of restrictions in China would lead to more public unrest and further undermine growth.