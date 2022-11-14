scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Indices tread water ahead of inflation data, earnings barrage

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% to 18,366 as of 0405 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex, which hit a record closing high on Friday, rose 0.19% to 61909.51.

Share Market, Stock Market, Sensex, NiftyShare Market Today: A general view of the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Indian shares were muted on Monday as investors awaited inflation data, due later in the day, for clues on the central bank’s interest rate trajectory and ahead of a slew of corporate earnings reports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% to 18,366 as of 0405 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex, which hit a record closing high on Friday, rose 0.19% to 61909.51.

A Reuters poll showed economists expect retail price inflation slowed to 6.73% in October, due to weaker food price rises and a strong base year, but remained stubbornly above the Reserve Bank of India’s 6% upper limit.

In early trading, Nifty’s IT and metal indexes were among the top-performing sectors, gaining 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively. The pharma and public sector bank indexes dropped nearly 1%.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 7.3% on after reporting a surge in quarterly profit.

More than 1,000 companies are scheduled to report results later in the day. These include low-cost carrier SpiceJet , drugmaker Biocon, tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres as well as conglomerates Godrej Industries and Grasim Industries.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net of 39.58 billion Indian rupees (about $492 million) of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought 6.16 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

($1 = 80.4770 Indian rupees)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:08:44 am
Next Story

CLAT 2023 registration deadline extended; how to register

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement