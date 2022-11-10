scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Benchmark indices fall as autos drag; US inflation data eyed

The NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 0.5% to 18,319.30 as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.52% to 60,715.98.

Stock Market, Share Market, Sensex, Nifty

Indian shares edged lower on Thursday, dragged by auto and metal companies, as investors brace for crucial U.S. inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of Federal Reserve’s future interest rate hikes.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for October is due at 1330 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a decline in both monthly and yearly core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

The Nifty auto index fell 1.5%, led by 5% drop in Tata Motors after the automaker reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday.

The metals index was down 0.5%.

Shares of Axis Bank fell 2% after Indian government proposed to sell a 1.55% stake in the private lender.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:52:07 am
