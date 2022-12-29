scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Sensex and Nifty fall as Covid surge in China dents risk appetite

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.38% at 18,051.40, as of 09:18 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.41% to 60,655.13.

Share Market, Stock Market, Sensex, NiftyStock Market Today Live: Staffs working at a Kolkata-based stock broking agency. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a slide in global equities, as investors fretted over the surge in COVID cases in China.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.38% at 18,051.40, as of 09:18 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.41% to 60,655.13.

Most of the major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology, auto, oil and gas, and metals shedding over 0.5%.

Forty-four of the Nifty 50 constituents fell, with Hindalco, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki , Eicher Motors and Power Grid losing over 0.75%.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight after investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike path on mixed economic data released earlier in the week and concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

Asian markets also declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 1.03%.

Intraday volatility will be a factor in today’s session ahead of the expiry of the December derivatives series, the last series of 2022, as traders settle their futures and options contracts.

Advertisement

Capping losses for domestic equities were oil prices, which fell on China demand concerns. Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel while U.S. crude hovered around $79 per barrel.

Lower oil prices aid oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country’s import bill.

($1 = 82.7360 Indian rupees)

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:02 IST
Next Story

Time to belch again as we bring you a roundup of some viral food trends that dotted 2022

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close