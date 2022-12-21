scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Markets trade higher in early trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 304.17 points to 62,006.46. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 88.05 points to 18,473.35.

Equity benchmarks rebounded in early trade on Wednesday amid buying in IT counters and mixed trends in global markets.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

Power Grid and ITC were the laggards.

Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong quoted in the green.

The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark ended lower by 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent at 61,702.29 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,385.30.

International oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.18 per cent to USD 80.13 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 455.94 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:07:51 am
