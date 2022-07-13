Stock Market Today: Sensex falls 372 points, Nifty ends at 15,967-mark

Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and NSE ended over 0.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 372.46 points (0.69 per cent) to end at 53,514.15, while the Nifty 50 dropped 91.65 points (0.57 per cent) to settle at 15,966.65. Both the indices had opened higher earlier in the day but gave up their gains and slipped lower in the afternoon deals

On the sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins – Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers on Wednesday. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers.

More to follow