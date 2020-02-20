Sensex declines 153 points, Nifty settles at 12,081; IT stocks weigh

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg) An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg)

After recording a sharp rise on Wednesday, the benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) reverted to declines on Thursday aided by a last hour selling pressure.

The indices were largely range-bound for the most part of the session, however they slipped in the final hour of trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 152.88 points (0.37 per cent) lower at 41,170.12, while the broader Nifty 50 settled at 12,080.85, down 45.05 points (0.37 per cent).

On the Sensex, the shares of Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top losers slipping in the range of 1.24 to 2.30 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation were among the top gainers of the day rising in a range of 1.01 to 3.57 per cent.

On NSE, six out of 11 sectoral indices ended higher on Thursday led by the Nifty PSU Bank, which rose by 1 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT was the biggest loser of the day slipping by 0.73 per cent.

The broader market indices on the BSE, however, outperformed their benchmark peer — the Sensex as the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 15,694.41, up 62.50 points (0.40 per cent), while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 14,746.52, up 74.94 points (0.51 per cent).

The markets will be shut on Friday on account of Mahashivratri and will now reopen on Monday.

