Sensex slips over 1,000 points in early deals, Nifty hovers near 8,350 tracking global cues

The stock market opened over 3 per cent lower on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) The stock market opened over 3 per cent lower on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over per 3 cent lower on Monday taking cues from its broader Asian peers and global oil prices which fell as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks’ best efforts.

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 28,777.14, down 1,038.45 points (3.48 per cent), while the Nifty 50 index was at 8,357.90, down 302.35 points (3.49 per cent).

Most of the Sensex stocks were trading in the red with Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) being the top losers in early trade. (see the heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:33 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:33 am. (Source: BSE)

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in a sea of red during the early morning trade on Monday. The Nifty Auto index was the worst hit during the morning trade slipping nearly 4.5 per cent driven by M&M, Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres and Bajaj Auto. This apart, the Nifty Metal index too was down over 4 per cent weighed by Jindal Steel & Power and JSW Steel.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:32 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:32 am. (Source: NSE)

Rupee

The Indian rupee fell 32 paise to 75.21 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus-induced lockdowns tightened across the world and in India.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

The rupee opened weak at 75.17 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.21, down 32 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 74.89 against the US dollar on Friday.

Global market

Asian shares slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks’ best efforts.

They now predict global GDP could fall at a 10.5 per cent annualised rate in the first half of the year.

There was much uncertainty about whether funds would have to buy or sell for month- and quarter-end to meet their benchmarks, many of which would have been thrown out of whack by the wild market swings seen over March.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skidded 1.2 per cent right from the bell, and Japan’s Nikkei 3.7 per cent. EUROSTOXXX 50 futures fell 0.6 per cent and FTSE futures 1.3 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.1 per cent, while Shanghai blue chips shed 1.4 per cent.

Central banks have mounted an all-out effort to bolster activity with rate cuts and massive asset-buying campaigns, which have at least eased liquidity strains in markets.

China on Monday became the latest to add stimulus with a cut of 20 basis points in a key repo rate.

Singapore also eased as the city-state’s bellwether economy braced for a deep recession, while New Zealand’s central bank said it would take corporate debt as collateral for loans.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30, despite earlier talking about reopening the economy for Easter.

Japan on Monday expanded its entry ban to include citizens travelling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe.

Crude oil

Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.

Brent futures were down 6.7 per cent, or $1.68, to $23.25 a barrel as of 0249 GMT, after earlier dropping to $23.03, the lowest since November 2002.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as far as $19.92, near an 18-year low hit earlier this month, and was last trading down 5.4 per cent, or $1.17, at $20.34 a barrel.

The oil markets have been slammed by demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.

– With rupee input from PTI and global market, oil prices inputs from Reuters

