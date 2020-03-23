Stock market exchanges BSE, NSE to function as usual today

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India’s key stock market exchanges – BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) – will remain open and function as usual on Monday, the exchanges have informed.

Concerns over the functioning of stock exchanges were prevailing amongst the traders as the government imposed a lockdown in various parts of the country, including Mumbai to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

However, the exchanges, clearing firms, depositories, stockbrokers and SEBI-registered participants operating through these institutions have been exempted from this.

All segments at @BSEIndia will operate as usual on Monday 23rd March 2020. — BSE India (@BSEIndia) March 22, 2020

Separately, the NSE in a statement also said all segments at the bourse will operate as usual on Monday.

Amid concerns over economic impact, the benchmark indices hit a 10 per cent lower circuit during the morning trade on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 2,991.85 points (10 per cent) to hit 26,924.11, while the Nifty 50 fell 842.45 points (9.63 per cent) to slip to 7,903.00. Both the indices had opened over 8 per cent lower today.

This apart, In the midst of volatility in the market, HDFC Securities has informed its investors that intraday, cover and e-margin products will not be available starting Monday until further notice. However, the existing e-margin positions can be carried forward/squared off/converted to delivery.

