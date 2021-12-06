Star Health IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Star Health IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company was subscribed 0.79 times of the 4.49 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 30-December 2, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 870-900 per share.

Star Health IPO received bids of over 3.56 crore (3,56,02,544) shares against the total issue size of over 4.49 crore (4,49,08,947) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.03 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 0.19 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.10 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.10 times, the data showed.

The Rs 7,249 crore Star Health IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 58,324,225 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company’s capital base and maintenance of solvency levels.

Star Health is a leading private health insurer in the country, is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

On its listing, it will join other insurance peers such as SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Star Health IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, December 7, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Star Health IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is likely to take place on Friday, December 10, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Jefferies India, Ambit, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.