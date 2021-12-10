Star Health makes a tepid debut, lists at over 6% discount from issue price

Star Health share price: Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company debuted marginally weaker and got listed at a discount of over 6 per cent below their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 845.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a fall of 6.11 per cent from its offer price of Rs 900.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 848.80, down 5.69 per cent from the issue price.

However, the stock inched higher from its opening levels and within minutes touched a high of Rs 940.00 on BSE and NSE.

At 10:45 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 900.10 on the BSE, up 0.01 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 900.95. The market capitalisation was at Rs 51,802.75 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 82.10 lakh shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company were traded so far in the intraday trade on NSE while over 3.93 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Star Health is a leading private health insurer in the country, is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The offer was undersubscribed during its offer period from November 30-December-2, 2021. It saw a 79 per cent subscription on the final day.

Speaking about the new listing, Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India Securities said, “Subscribed investors may exit as overall market sentiment is weak. The stock may show some correction at the current juncture till Rs 750 levels. If the market exhibit negative sentiments continues for some more trading sessions then Star Health may make new lows. It’s advisable for the investors to look for Rs 750 levels, if consolidation is sustained at this level, for fresh entry targeting Rs 900 following a stop loss of Rs 700 in short to medium term.”