A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd surged about 9% on Thursday after a report said that the Indian budget airline carrier is expected to receive an additional 10 billion Indian rupees ($122.7 million) loan under the government’s modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.