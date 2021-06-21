Sona Comstar IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) is into designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors and motor control units. (Image: Facebook/Sona Comstar)

Sona Comstar IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) was met with 2.28 times subscription over the 10.71 crore shares offered during the subscription period from June 14-16, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 285-291 per share.

Sona Comstar IPO received bids of over 24.43 crore (24,43,02,138) shares against the total issue size of 10.71 crore (10,71,05,262) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.46 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 39 per cent and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.57 times, the data showed.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay/prepay a little over Rs 241 crore of its borrowings besides general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Sona Comstar IPO. The auto component maker was initially supposed to finalise the allotment by Monday, June 21, 2021. However, the registrar’s website now shows that the shares will be allotted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. In case you have applied for the Sona Comstar IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select SONA BLW PRECISION FORGINGS LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SONA BLW PRECISION FORGINGS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is likely to take place on June 24, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 5,550 crore. Before heading into the IPO, the company raised Rs 2,497.5 crore from its 56 anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advsiory and Securities (India) were the book running lead managers to the offer.