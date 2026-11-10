The Small Investors’ Welfare Association (SIREN) has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), challenging the deduction of Rs 11.50 per share from the enhanced open offer price for Castrol India Ltd, arguing that the adjustment is contrary to the investor-protection provisions of the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

In a representation dated November 9, the association has sought restoration of the open offer price to Rs 210.95 per share from the revised price of Rs 199.45. It has argued that the deduction towards dividends paid by Castrol India should not be permitted as the total intervening dividend of Rs 11.50 does not exceed the prescribed threshold under Regulation 8(9) of the SEBI Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

The representation relates to the open offer by Motion JVCo Ltd and persons acting in concert with it. The initial public announcement, dated December 24, 2025, had disclosed an offer price of Rs 194.04 per share, which was subsequently enhanced by 10%, taking it to Rs 210.95. However, the detailed public statement issued on November 6, 2026, reduced the price by Rs 11.50 towards dividend adjustment, bringing the offer price to Rs 199.45.

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SIREN’s principal argument is that the three financial years preceding the public announcement should be interpreted with reference to the financial years to which dividends pertain, rather than the calendar dates on which they were actually paid.

Since Castrol India’s financial year (FY) follows the calendar year, the relevant three financial years preceding the December 24, 2025 announcement are FY22, FY23 and FY24.

According to the association, dividends attributable to these three years were Rs 6.50, Rs 7.50 and Rs 13 per share, respectively. This works out to an aggregate of Rs 27 and a three-year average of Rs 9 per share. The 150% threshold under the regulations would therefore be Rs 13.50.

Against this threshold, the intervening dividends of Rs 11.50 — comprising a final dividend of Rs 5.25 relating to FY25 and an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 relating to FY26 — do not qualify for deduction, it has argued.

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The association has also pointed out that the original public announcement did not disclose any proposed dividend adjustment, despite mentioning the enhanced offer price. It has questioned whether the acquirer could subsequently introduce a material adverse adjustment that reduces the consideration payable to minority shareholders.

As an alternative, if the markets regulator interprets the regulation strictly on the basis of actual payment dates, SIREN has requested that only the excess amount of Rs 1.25 be deducted. Under this calculation, the offer price would be Rs 209.70 per share.

The association said the difference between Rs 210.95 and Rs 199.45 would amount to approximately Rs 295.75 crore if the offer for up to 25.71 crore equity shares receives full acceptance. It has urged SEBI to examine the statutory basis for the deduction and direct the acquirer and the merchant banker to provide a reasoned explanation before the offer price is finalised.