Singapore FM asks NSE, SGX to resolve issues to serve investors

Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat Wednesday said the National Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange should resolve their differences over derivatives trading, as it will help to widen and deepen investor interest in both the markets.

“I think we should see how we can widen and deepen that investor interest. I look forward to closer cooperation between both sides, to resolve whatever differences of views they may have,” Keat said at the sidelines of a meeting with the captains of Indian industry in Mumbai.

NSE and SGX have locked horns since the beginning of this year after the largest domestic bourse and others decided to stop licensing their indices to foreign bourses from August. In June, the SGX responded by launching an alternative that led NSE to move the Bombay High Court. Earlier this month, a court-appointed arbitrator asked NSE to continue trading the SGX Nifty contracts beyond August.

“The subject is being discussed very closely by parties on both the sides, and I am optimistic that some solutions can be found so that each side’s concerns are addressed,” said Keat. He said the interest in the Indian stock market should be looked at as a “positive sign”.

Keat also pitched for regulatory certainty, especially in long-term infra projects.

On regulatory troubles faced by Indian entities in Singapore, Keat said looking at risk management is an important job of the regulators and it is essential that all entities, including bank branches, adhere to the rules issued by its Monetary Authority. “We want to make sure that the bank is profitable and at the same time stays safe too,” he said.

The closed door meeting of Keat in Mumbai was attended by HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, former bureaucrat Vinod Rai, Zia Mody of AZB & Partners and V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer of TCS among others.

Keat also stressed a lot on increasing bilateral engagements and offered help especially for startups and fintech players. He said Singapore is setting up innovation corridors between startup hotspots in the two countries and said the first such hotspot was opened in Andhra Pradesh earlier this year. It will be organising meetings between startups from India and Singapore in Bengaluru and New Delhi for co-innovation under the Singapore-India Incubation Programme, said Keat.

