Singapore bourse gets approval to continue Nifty trade till resolution

The Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the Bombay High Court has allowed Singapore Exchange (SGX) to continue listing and trading of SGX Nifty contracts beyond August 2018 pending dispute resolution with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The two exchanges have been locked in a dispute after India’s three main bourses — the NSE, the BSE and the Metropolitan exchange — unexpectedly announced in February they would stop licensing their indexes to foreign bourses from August. SGX responded that it would launch successor products to its flagship Indian equity derivative products on June 4.

Justice SJ Vazifdar, the Arbitrator, has directed the NSE and SGX “to facilitate the continued listing of SGX Nifty products for at least two successive contract month maturations beyond the arbitration’s completion date”. The arbitrator has also asked SGX not to offer its proposed new India equity derivative products until the final decision, it said. “Arbitration proceedings are continuing and the hearings on evidence are expected to commence in early 2019,” SGX said in a statement.

According to an NSE statement, the injunction against the new products (proposed by SGX in its circular dated April 11, 2018), first imposed by the Bombay High Court, has been extended and continues until completion of the arbitration proceedings while the existing license for the SGX Nifty contracts will also stand extended for two successive contract months beyond the arbitration award date.

“During the pendency of these proceedings and for a period of three weeks after the date of declaration of the final arbitration award, SGX has been restrained from launching or listing any new derivative products linked to IISL Indices or NSE and NSE IFSC equity derivative products,” NSE said.

SGX had postponed the launch of a set of new India derivatives products after the high court in May referred a dispute around the proposed offerings to an arbitrator. The NSE had sought an interim injunction against the launch on grounds that the offerings infringed the intellectual property rights of its unit India Index Services and Products (IISL), which runs the Nifty index.

The Bombay High Court then asked a senior retired judge to arbitrate in the matter, and resolve the issue by June 16. However, the interim order has laid out a timeline for filing of claims and counter-claims and set November 21 for hearing of the issues, with further directions to be provided on June 18. Over the past two decades, SGX has become the most popular market for foreign investors to bet on Indian equity indexes, with Nifty 50 futures tracking the NSE’s main index.

