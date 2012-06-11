Silver futures up on higher global trend

Buoyed by a higher global trend,silver prices moved up by Rs 466 to Rs 54,677 per kg in futures trade today on increased buying by traders.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,silver for delivery in July shot up by Rs 466,or 0.86 per cent,to Rs 54,677 per kg,with a business turnover of 13,068 lots.

Likewise,the metal for delivery in September jumped by Rs 389,or 0.81 per cent,to Rs 56,070 per kg in 725 lots.

Market analysts said increased buying by traders on the back of pick up in demand in the spot market amid a higher global trend mainly pushed up silver prices at futures market.

Meanwhile,silver rose 2 per cent to USD 29.06 an ounce in Singapore.

