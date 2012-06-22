Silver futures fall on global cues

Amid weak trend overseas and sluggish spot market demand,silver prices fell by Rs 123 to Rs 52,775 per kg in futures trade on Friday.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,silver for delivery in July fell by Rs 123,or 0.23 per cent,to Rs 52,775 per kg,with a business turnover of 11,617 lots.

In a similar fashion,the metal for delivery in September lost Rs 109,or 0.20 per cent,to Rs 54,071 per kg,with an open interest of 1,600 lots.

Marketmen attributed fall in silver futures to a weakening global trend and weak demand at the spot market.

Meanwhile,silver declined 0.4 per cent to USD 26.78 an ounce,the lowest level since December 29 in Singapore.

