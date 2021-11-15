scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump nearly 253% in debut

The stock listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 per cent on BSE. It then rallied 270.39 per cent to Rs 603.75. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 per cent.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 2:51:00 pm
Sigachi Industries share price, Sigachi Industries stock priceThe initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month. (Representative image, source: Pixabay)

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium of nearly 253 per cent in its debut trade on Monday against the issue price of Rs 163.

The stock listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 per cent on BSE. It then rallied 270.39 per cent to Rs 603.75.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 per cent.

The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement