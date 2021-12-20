Shriram Properties makes a weak debut, lists at over 23% discount from issue price

Shriram Properties share price: Shares of Shriram Properties debuted on a weaker note and got listed at a discount of over 23 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 90.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a fall of 23.73 per cent from its offer price of Rs 118.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 94.00, down 20.34 per cent from the issue price.

The stock inched higher from its opening levels and within a few minutes touched a high of Rs 105.40 on BSE and Rs 105.45 on NSE.

At 10:15 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 104.65 on the BSE, down 11.31 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 104.70, down 11.27 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,773.42 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 1.54 crore shares of Shriram Properties were traded so far on NSE while around 9.18 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Shriram Properties has a major presence in south India. It has completed various real estate projects and many are under construction.

The IPO was met with a positive response from the investors during its offer period from December 8-10, 2021. It saw a 4.60 times subscription on the final day.