Shriram Properties IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Shriram Properties IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shriram Properties was subscribed 4.60 times over the 2.93 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 8-10, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 113-118 per share.

Shriram Properties IPO received bids of over 13.51 crore (13,51,21,875) shares against the total issue size of over 2.93 crore (2,93,51,639) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.85 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 4.82 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.72 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.25 times, the data showed.

The Rs 600 crore Shriram Properties IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Shriram Properties IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, December 15, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Shriram Properties IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select SHRIRAM PROPERTIES LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SHRIRAM PROPERTIES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Shriram Properties is likely to take place on Monday, December 20, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the IPO.