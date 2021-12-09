Shriram Properties IPO: Everything you need to know

Shriram Properties IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shriram Properties opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The offer got 89 per cent subscribed by the end of the first day of bidding.

It received total bids for 2,60,79,375 shares across both the stock exchanges against 2,93,51,639 shares on offer, data from BSE showed.

The Rs 600 crore Shriram Properties IPO will be available for subscription till Friday, December 10, 2021, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 113-118 per share.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore. The company has reduced its OFS size to Rs 350 crore from Rs 550 crore earlier and thus, the IPO size has come down to Rs 600 crore against Rs 800 crore earlier.

As a part of the OFS, Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte will offload shares worth up to Rs 90.95 crore, Tata Capital Financial Services will sell shares to the tune of Rs 8.34 crore, while TPG Asia SF V Pte and Wsi/Wsqi V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors will divest shares worth up to Rs 92.20 crore and Rs 133.5 crore, respectively.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

About 75 per cent of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Investors who wish to subscribe to Shriram Properties IPO can bid in a lot of 125 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,750 to get a single lot of Shriram Properties. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is Monday, December 13, 2021, upto 12:00 pm. If they fail to do so then their application may not be considered.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the offer while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Shriram Properties has a major presence in south India. It has completed various real estate projects and many are under construction.

Before heading into the IPO, Shriram Properties raised over Rs 268 crore (Rs 2,68,64,99,982) from 34 anchor investors in lieu of 2,27,66,949 equity shares at Rs 118 each, data from the stock exchanges showed.

The anchor investors include the likes of BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and HDFC MF among others.

The share allotment is likely to take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, and the shares are expected to be listed on Monday, December 20, 2021, according to the timeline given in the red herring prospectus (RHP).