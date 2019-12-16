Stocks, Rupee, Commodity Market Highlights: Sensex slips 71 points, Nifty settles at 12,061; Metals, FMCG, autos drag

Benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended slightly lower on Monday. Benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended slightly lower on Monday.

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of their three-day gaining streak and ended marginally lower on Monday.

The gains in the information technology (IT) stocks were outweighed by the weakness in metal, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and automobile stocks.

After hitting a record high of 41,185.03 in the morning deals on Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex traded in a range during most of the day before slipping in the last 30 minutes of trade. The 31-share index eventually settled at 40,938.72, down 70.99 points or 0.17 per cent.

The Nifty 50 index slipped 26.00 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 12,060.70 on Monday.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer of the day on Monday, settling 1.03 per cent higher led by industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.

However, on the other hand, Nifty Metal index fell 1.32 per cent on Monday weighed by Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Tata Steel and Vedanta. It was closely followed by the Nifty FMCG index which ended 1.24 per cent lower weighed by the sector heavyweights ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The Nifty auto index too declined 0.99 per cent weighed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki India.

Rupee

The rupee reversed all its early gains and settled 17 paise down at 71.00 against the US currency on Monday, following rising crude oil prices and fag-end selling in domestic equities.

Crude oil

Brent crude oil futures rose 17 cents or 0.3 per cent to $65.39 a barrel by 0940 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude was up 10 cents or 0.2 per cent to $60.17 a barrel.

