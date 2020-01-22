Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 points up, Nifty climbs over 12,200-mark; Bharti Airtel up 2%

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2020 9:41:41 am
Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Wednesday.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,525.38, up 201.57 points (0.49 per cent) and the Nifty was up 53.40 points (0.44 per cent) at 12,223.25.

On the Sensex, shares of Bharti Airtel were up over 2 per cent at around Rs 523 apiece in the opening deals.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Bank index was up around 150 points or 0.5 per cent in early trade led by Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was at 15,623.18, up 36.51 points or 0.23 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was at 14,744.48, up 92.72 points or 0.63 per cent.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

    09:41 (IST)22 Jan 2020
    NSE sectoral indices update

    The Nifty Bank pared some of its opening gains and was trading marginally higher within 30 minutes of the opening bell. The Nifty IT index climbed over 1 per cent.

    Here's how all other key sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are performing:

    Source: NSE
    09:36 (IST)22 Jan 2020
    Rupee in early trade

    Rupee rises 3 paise to 71.18 against US dollar in opening trade.

    (PTI)

    09:28 (IST)22 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,525.38, up 201.57 points (0.49 per cent) and the Nifty 50 was up 53.40 points (0.44 per cent) at 12,223.25.

    On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 205.10 points (0.49 per cent) to settle at 41,323.81, while the Nifty 50 ended at 12,169.85, down 54.70 points (0.45 per cent).

    Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Auto index fell 1.28 per cent on Tuesday driven by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India. This apart, the Nifty Metal index too slipped 1.27 per cent weighed by Tata Steel.

