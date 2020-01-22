Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 points up, Nifty climbs over 12,200-mark; Bharti Airtel up 2%

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Wednesday.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,525.38, up 201.57 points (0.49 per cent) and the Nifty was up 53.40 points (0.44 per cent) at 12,223.25.

On the Sensex, shares of Bharti Airtel were up over 2 per cent at around Rs 523 apiece in the opening deals.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Bank index was up around 150 points or 0.5 per cent in early trade led by Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was at 15,623.18, up 36.51 points or 0.23 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was at 14,744.48, up 92.72 points or 0.63 per cent.

(with inputs from agencies)