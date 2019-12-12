Shares, Rupee, Commodity Market Highlights: Sensex climbs 169 points, Nifty settles at 11,972 led by banks, metal stocks

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The topline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended around 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday aided by gains in baking and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,581.71, up 169.14 points or 0.42 per cent on Thursday, while the broader Nifty 50 rose 61.65 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 11,971.80.

Among sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was the biggest gainer of the day, rising 2.36 per cent led by gains in the shares of Hindustan Copper, Vedanta and Tata Steel. It was closely followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index settled 2.23 per cent higher driven by State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India.

The broader market indices on the BSE outperformed their benchmark peer Sensex. The S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 14,695.67, up 100.22 points or 0.69 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap rose 77.37 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 13,223.98.

The rupee pared settled 2 paise higher at 70.83 against US dollar on Thursday.

Brent rose 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $64.13 a barrel by 1005 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $58.98 a barrel.

