Shares of 4 Adani companies, LIC hit 52-week low

Shares of four Adani group companies and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which has a sizeable equity stake in the Adani group, hit their 52-week lows on the stock exchanges as sell-off continued on Monday.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas fell by five per cent each to hit their 52-week low levels of Rs 462.45, Rs 676.55 and Rs 715.95 respectively amid sustained selling pressure. ACC declined by 1.95 per cent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 1,659.25 on the BSE. On the other hand, LIC, India’s largest insurer which came out with an IPO at Rs 949 per share, hit the 52-week low of Rs 566 on Monday. LIC’s value of holding in Adani group companies has fallen further below the purchase price of Rs 30,127 crore. At Monday’s closing price of Rs 567.75, shareholders who bought LIC shares in the IPO have seen an erosion of 40 per cent in their share value.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the group, plunged by 9.17 per cent and Adani Power by 5 per cent with only Adani Ports remaining in the green.

Meanwhile, market capitalisation of ten listed Adani companies plummeted further to hit a low of Rs 6.81 lakh crore from around Rs 19.2 lakh crore, a fall of over Rs 12.38 lakh crore since January 24 this year when Hindenburg Research came out with a report alleging brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme” over the course of decades by the group.

The fall in Adani group valuation is more than the market value of TCS, India’s largest IT firm which reported a valuation of Rs 12.19 lakh crore on Monday.

Earlier this month, global index provider MSCI, owned by US-based banking group Morgan Stanley, reduced its weightage for four Adani group stocks in its various widely tracked indexes after reviewing the shares in the free float category, or shares which can be freely traded without any restrictions.

MSCI indexes are globally tracked by investors who allocate funds based on the weightage given to countries and stocks. The four companies in the Adani Group are: Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC.

Advertisement

Investors had cut their exposure to Adani companies after the MSCI review. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 0.30 per cent, or 176 points, at 59,288.35 and the NSE Nifty index lost 73 points at 17,392.70 on Monday.

“Bears continued to wreak havoc in the domestic market as the latest data releases from the US heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets. The US dollar index surpassed 105, adding further pressure on the rupee,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.