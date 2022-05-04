Sensex tanks over 1,300 points after RBI’s surprise rate hike

The share market extended losses on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a surprise increase in key policy rate. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.7% at 16,780 by 0844 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,342.81 points (2.36%) to 55,633.18.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped to 7.41%, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar to 76.27.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI in an off-cycle meeting held between May 2-4 hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect in a bid to contain inflation.

Addressing the media, Das said that the MPC has unanimously decided to hike the interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent. He said that the RBI MPC met off-cycle to assess the global growth.

The RBI governor said that geopolitical tensions are forcing inflation higher in major economies and added that crude oil price is volatile and above $100 per barrel. Edible oil shortage owing to Europe conflict and ban by exporter, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.