Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex slips 71 points post RBI policy outcome

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange ended marginally lower on Thursday following the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,779.59, down 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 12,018.40, down 24.80 points or 0.21 per cent.
The losses in the topline indices were led by banking stocks which include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and IndusInd Bank.
The central bank on Thursday surprised many observers of the economy and markets after it announced that it will keep its repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent in its latest monetary policy review. Here’s what happened.
In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 14,855.04, down 48.27 points or 0.32 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 13,455.23 up 2.44 points or 0.02 per cent.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the worst performer on Thursday after it settled 2.31 per cent lower weighed by Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC and JSW Steel. The Nifty PSU Bank index also ended 1.80 per cent lower dragged by Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB).
(with input from agencies)
Highlights
The rupee rose sharply in the last hour of trade to settle 24 paise higher at 71.29 to the US dollar on Thursday after the RBI promised to continue with accommodative stance in its monetary policy.
(PTI)
"A precautionary pause due to high food inflation and tepid pace in transmission of previous rate cuts prompted RBI to have more vigil on inflationary trajectory. Further cut in economic growth forecast to 5% for FY20 seems to be more realistic, expecting more intervention from Govt. to revive consumption and investments activity. While silver lining such as rise in govt. expenditure and expansion in service PMI data provide support to the sentiment."
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,779.59, down 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 12,018.40, down 24.80 points or 0.21 per cent.
Oil prices edged lower on Thursday ahead of a key OPEC meeting where members are expected to weigh deeper output cuts in an effort to prop up prices and prevent a glut next year.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Thursday in Vienna followed by a meeting with Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, on Friday.
Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $62.86 a barrel at 0845 GMT. Brent surged 3.6 per cent on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $58.23 a barrel. They settled up 4.2 per cent on Wednesday.
(Reuters)
Nickel prices on Thursday edged up by 10 paise to Rs 969.80 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions owing to rising demand from alloy-makers in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery gained 10 paise, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 969.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,266 lots. Rising demand in spot market from alloy-makers supported price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
(PTI)
Copper prices on Thursday traded up by 5 paise at Rs 431.15 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by 5 paise, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 431.15 per kg in a business turnover of 6,382 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January edged up by 40 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 435.60 per kg in 334 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.
(PTI)
Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 15 to Rs 38,109 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a positive trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 15, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 38,109 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,308 lots. Gold for delivery in April next year also edged up by Rs 49, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 38,177 per 10 gram in 1,903 lots.
Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on strong overseas trend. Globally, gold price was quoting 0.09 per cent up at USD 1,481.50 an ounce in New York.
(PTI)
Crude oil futures on Thursday fell Rs 23 to Rs 4,161 per barrel after participants reduced positions even as the oil prices gained overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for December delivery dropped by Rs 23, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 4,161 per barrel with a business volume of 26,209 lots. Similarly, crude oil for January delivery was quoting lower by Rs 17, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 4,171 per barrel with an open interest of 1,770 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.27 per cent lower at USD 58.27 per barrel, while Brent Crude eased by 0.06 per cent to USD 62.98 per barrel in New York.
(PTI)
Mustard seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 4,375 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in December rose Rs 12, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 4,375 per quintal with an open interest of 23,510 lots. Similarly, the delivery for January gained Rs 9, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 4,402 per quintal with an open interest of 7,580 lots.
(PTI)
Guar gum prices on Thursday plunged Rs 32 to Rs 7,110 per five quintal in futures trade as investors cut their bets following weak trend in physical market.Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts mainly exerted pressure on guar gum prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December declined by Rs 32, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 7,110 per five quintal with an open interest of 15,365 lots. Contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 31, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 7,211 per five quintal with an open interest of 51,840 lots.
(PTI)
Coriander prices on Thursday gained 2.11 per cent to Rs 6,735 per quintal in futures market as participants built up fresh positions on firm spot demand. Besides, tight stocks from restricted arrivals in major growing belts aided the rally in coriander futures.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for December delivery rose by Rs 139, or 2.11 per cent, to Rs 6,735 per quintal with an open interest of 6,820 lots. Similarly, the delivery for January traded higher by Rs 11, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 6,610 per quintal with an open interest of 5,950 lots.
(PTI)
Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in December contracts moved down by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 4,124 per quintal with an open interest of 52,450 lots.
The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.
(PTI)
On the S&P BSE Sensex, gains are being led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank and ITC. Here's how the stocks stock are performing in the late morning deals:
The board of State Bank of India (SBI) has given the final approval for divesting its 8.25 per cent stake in UTI Asset Management Company through an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.
UTI’s four domestic shareholders — LIC, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) — hold around 18.5 per cent stake each and also have their own asset management companies (AMCs). As the crossholding rules of market regulator Sebi apply to all the four promoters, they will have to bring down the stake in UTI Mutual Fund below 10 per cent and give up board seats. US-based fund T Rowe Price holds the remaining 26 per cent stake in UTI Mutual Fund. Click here to read the report
The Bharti Airtel board on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise $3 billion as the company prepares for a scenario where it needs to pay Rs 35,586-crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by January 24, 2020.
The company proposes to raise $2 billion through sale of shares and convertible bonds. Another $1 billion would be raised through issuance of unsecured and/or secured, listed and/or unlisted, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) or other similar security denominated in foreign currency, or a combination thereof. The funds would be raised in one or more tranches on private placement basis or otherwise. Click here to read the report
Seven Opposition-ruled states and Union Territories — Punjab, Delhi, Puducherry, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — made a forceful representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday demanding pending compensation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, with some saying it’s an embarrassment to keep asking for money due to them and Kerala warning it may even approach the Supreme Court.
The meeting with Sitharaman comes days after the GST Council informed states that the GST and compensation cess collections in the last few months had become a “matter of concern”. States, in their meeting with Sitharaman, highlighted that as much as Rs 50,000 crore was lying “unutilised” in the compensation fund. The meeting was attended by ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and official representatives of Puducherry and Kerala. Click here to read the report
In a setback to the lenders who lent funds to Karvy Stock Broking, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Wednesday refused to give any immediate relief on their plea against the transfer of securities held with Karvy back to the clients or transfer them into an escrow account.
A SAT bench comprising MT Joshi and CKG Nair refused to give any relief to ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank beyond the order in the Bajaj Finance plea and instead asked them to approach Sebi by December 6. It also asked Sebi whole-time member Ananta Barua, who issued the order against Karvy on November 22, to give a personal hearing to the aggrieved parties and pass an order by December 12. Lenders had given loans to Karvy which pledged these shares with them as collateral. Click here to read the report
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its decision on the key interest rates taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during its bi-monthly meeting which began Tuesday. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the sixth consecutive time by 25 basis points (bps) in a bid to support economic growth which has been witnessing a steady slowdown.
The central bank has been cutting the key interest rates at every MPC meeting since Shaktikanta Das took over as the Governor of RBI last December. In the five reductions so far this year, the interest rates have been reduced by a total of 135 basis points on concerns that growth momentum is slowing down and to boost liquidity in the economy. Click here to read the entire report
The Indian rupee opened on a steady note at 71.53 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.50, then lost ground and touched a low of 71.55. The domestic unit was later trading at 71.53 against the dollar at 0941 hrs. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.53 against the US dollar.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 84.17 points at 40,934.46 in opening deals; while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty was up by 21.95 points at 12,065.15.