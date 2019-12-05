Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex slips 71 points post RBI policy outcome

The equity markets settled lower on Thursday following the outcome of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. (Representational image) The equity markets settled lower on Thursday following the outcome of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. (Representational image)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange ended marginally lower on Thursday following the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,779.59, down 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 12,018.40, down 24.80 points or 0.21 per cent.

The losses in the topline indices were led by banking stocks which include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and IndusInd Bank.

The central bank on Thursday surprised many observers of the economy and markets after it announced that it will keep its repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent in its latest monetary policy review. Here’s what happened.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 14,855.04, down 48.27 points or 0.32 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 13,455.23 up 2.44 points or 0.02 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the worst performer on Thursday after it settled 2.31 per cent lower weighed by Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC and JSW Steel. The Nifty PSU Bank index also ended 1.80 per cent lower dragged by Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

