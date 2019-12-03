Shares, Commodity, Rupee Markets Highlights: Sensex slips 127 points, Nifty settles below 12,000; PSU banks, metals top losers

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 126.72 points or 0.31 per cent on Tuesday to end at 40,675.45. The broader Nifty 50 index, on the other hand, slipped below the 12,000-mark to settle at 11,994.20, down 54.00 points or 0.45 per cent. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) The S&P BSE Sensex fell 126.72 points or 0.31 per cent on Tuesday to end at 40,675.45. The broader Nifty 50 index, on the other hand, slipped below the 12,000-mark to settle at 11,994.20, down 54.00 points or 0.45 per cent. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended lower on Tuesday amid fresh concerns of global trade tensions.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 126.72 points or 0.31 per cent on Tuesday to end at 40,675.45. The broader Nifty 50 index, on the other hand, slipped below the 12,000-mark to settle at 11,994.20, down 54.00 points or 0.45 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the worst performer of the day as it slipped 2.86 per cent weighed by an over 5 per cent fall in the share prices of Bank of India and Union Bank of India. The Nifty Metal index was the second biggest loser on Tuesday, falling by 2.60 per cent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power and Tata Steel.

The broader market indices on the BSE underperformed their benchmark peers today as the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 141.69 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 14,826.52. The S&P BSE SmallCap index, on the other hand, ended Tuesday at 13,408.92, down 99.30 points or 0.74 per cent.

Rupee

The rupee ended at 71.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday, down from its previous close of 71.66 against the greenback.

Crude oil

Brent futures rose 43 cents to $61.35 a barrel by 0924 GMT on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 44 cents at $56.40 a barrel.

(with inputs from agencies)