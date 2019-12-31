Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty near 12,200; IT, bank stocks slip

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and NSE slipped in early trade on Tuesday. (File photo) The benchmark equity indices on BSE and NSE slipped in early trade on Tuesday. (File photo)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday weighed by HDFC twins- HDFC and HDFC Bank and information technology (IT) stocks.

At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,458.63, down 99.37 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was down 31.5 points or 0.26 per cent at 12,224.35.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was down around 0.5 per cent in early trade weighed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys. Apart from IT index, the Nifty Bank was trading nearly 0.5 per cent lower weighed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

