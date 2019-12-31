Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty near 12,200; IT, bank stocks slip

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday weighed by HDFC twins- HDFC and HDFC Bank and information technology (IT) stocks.
At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,458.63, down 99.37 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was down 31.5 points or 0.26 per cent at 12,224.35.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was down around 0.5 per cent in early trade weighed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys. Apart from IT index, the Nifty Bank was trading nearly 0.5 per cent lower weighed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to restrict urban co-operative banks’ (UCB) exposure to a single borrower and a group of connected borrowers at 10 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of their tier-I capital, show draft guidelines released by the central bank on Monday. At present, the limits are 15 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.
The revised exposure limits shall apply to all types of fresh exposures taken by UCBs. Further, UCBs will be required to bring down their existing exposures, which are in excess of the revised limits to the stipulated levels by March 31, 2023. Click here to read the report
State Bank of India (SBI) may see some gross non-performing assets (NPAs) arising out of the corporate portfolio in the second half of financial year 2019-20, a senior executive from the bank told television channel CNBCTV18 on Monday.
“We do expect some kind of headwinds from certain corporates which are probably being talked about, but I think overall since we have started providing for those NPAs, though the gross number might look different. Nevertheless, while we have started providing for those NPAs so I don’t expect that it will have a significant impact,” SBI MD for global banking and subsidiaries, Dinesh Khara said. Click here to read the story
The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 71.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as optimism over the US-China trade deal strengthened investor sentiments.
The government has decided to give all telecom operators and equipment manufacturers, including Chinese giant Huawei, clearance to start trials for 5G services in the country. Speaking at an event Monday, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “We have taken the decision to give 5G spectrum for trial to all the players. The in-principle decision has been taken.”
Later, asked specifically on the sidelines of the event whether Huawei would be allowed to take part in the trials, the Minister said: “Yes, all have been allowed.” Click here to read the report
IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) reported a net loss on a standalone basis of Rs 13,274.52 crore in the financial year 2018-19, compared with a profit of Rs 9.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s exposure to non-performing assets (NPAs), expressed as “Stage 3” assets, increased to Rs 12,429.64 crore, compared with an exposure of Rs 2,249.98 crore in FY18.
Total liabilities of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) fell 8.76 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 16,635.72 crore, while total assets in FY19 fell 79.5 per cent to Rs 3,831.16 crore. Click here to read the story
On the Sensex, gains in the morning were led by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
At 9:47 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 164.97 points or 0.4 per cent at 41,393.03, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,207.60, down 48.25 points or 0.39 per cent.