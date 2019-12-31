Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty near 12,200; IT, bank stocks slip

Stock/Share Market, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE Share Price Today Live Updates: Catch all updates in the field of equity, commodity and money markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2019 10:45:45 am
The benchmark equity indices on BSE and NSE slipped in early trade on Tuesday. (File photo)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday weighed by HDFC twins- HDFC and HDFC Bank and information technology (IT) stocks.

At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,458.63, down 99.37 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was down 31.5 points or 0.26 per cent at 12,224.35.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was down around 0.5 per cent in early trade weighed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys. Apart from IT index, the Nifty Bank was trading nearly 0.5 per cent lower weighed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

    10:45 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    RBI planning to limit exposure of UCBs to single, group borrowers

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to restrict urban co-operative banks’ (UCB) exposure to a single borrower and a group of connected borrowers at 10 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of their tier-I capital, show draft guidelines released by the central bank on Monday. At present, the limits are 15 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

    The revised exposure limits shall apply to all types of fresh exposures taken by UCBs. Further, UCBs will be required to bring down their existing exposures, which are in excess of the revised limits to the stipulated levels by March 31, 2023. Click here to read the report

    10:31 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    SBI may see corporate NPAs rise in H2FY20

    State Bank of India (SBI) may see some gross non-performing assets (NPAs) arising out of the corporate portfolio in the second half of financial year 2019-20, a senior executive from the bank told television channel CNBCTV18 on Monday.

    “We do expect some kind of headwinds from certain corporates which are probably being talked about, but I think overall since we have started providing for those NPAs, though the gross number might look different. Nevertheless, while we have started providing for those NPAs so I don’t expect that it will have a significant impact,” SBI MD for global banking and subsidiaries, Dinesh Khara said. Click here to read the story

    10:16 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.23 against US dollar in early trade

    The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 71.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as optimism over the US-China trade deal strengthened investor sentiments.

    10:11 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    All telecom players, including Huawei, can join 5G trials: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    The government has decided to give all telecom operators and equipment manufacturers, including Chinese giant Huawei, clearance to start trials for 5G services in the country. Speaking at an event Monday, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “We have taken the decision to give 5G spectrum for trial to all the players. The in-principle decision has been taken.”

    Later, asked specifically on the sidelines of the event whether Huawei would be allowed to take part in the trials, the Minister said: “Yes, all have been allowed.” Click here to read the report

    10:09 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    IFIN reports standalone loss of Rs 13,275 crore in FY19

    IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) reported a net loss on a standalone basis of Rs 13,274.52 crore in the financial year 2018-19, compared with a profit of Rs 9.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s exposure to non-performing assets (NPAs), expressed as “Stage 3” assets, increased to Rs 12,429.64 crore, compared with an exposure of Rs 2,249.98 crore in FY18.

    Total liabilities of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) fell 8.76 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 16,635.72 crore, while total assets in FY19 fell 79.5 per cent to Rs 3,831.16 crore. Click here to read the story

    09:53 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    On the Sensex, gains in the morning were led by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

    09:49 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    Equity markets at early trade

    At 9:47 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 164.97 points or 0.4 per cent at 41,393.03, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,207.60, down 48.25 points or 0.39 per cent.

    On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 41,558.00, down 17.14 points or 0.04 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 ended 14.80 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 12,260.60.

    Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto index was the top gainer on Monday, rising 1.51 per cent driven by shares of Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company. The auto index was followed by Nifty Metal index which climbed 1.20 per cent led by Welspun Corp. On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest loser on Monday as the index fell 1.17 per cent weighed by Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

