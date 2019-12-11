Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex rises 173 points, Nifty ends above 11,900-mark lead by IT, financial stocks

Equity market indices settled higher on Wednesday. (Representational image) Equity market indices settled higher on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After spending most of the day moving within a narrow range, the benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained momentum in the last hour of trade and ended higher on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 172.69 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 40,412.57. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 gained 53.35 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 11,910.15.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT was the outperformer of the day as it settled 1.23 per cent higher aided by NIIT Technologies, Tech Mahindra and heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Apart from this, the Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.68 per cent on Wednesday led by gains in REC, SBI Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Finserv.

Rupee

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices, extending its winning run for the sixth straight session.

Crude oil

Brent futures fell 24 cents to $64.10 per barrel by 0943 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 19 cents to $59.05 a barrel.

(with inputs from agencies)