Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex cracks 248 points, Nifty settles below 11,900 weighed by IT, FMCG and PSU banks

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended over 0.6 per cent lower on Tuesday following a last hour selloff across all counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 247.55 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 40,239.88, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 11,856.80, down 80.70 points or 0.68 per cent.

On the Sensex, private banks – Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC and information technology (IT) heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the top contributors to Tuesday’s losses.

All the sectoral indices on NSE ended in a sea of red on Tuesday with the Nifty IT index falling 1.39 per cent dragged by Just Dial and TCS. That apart, the Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.60 per cent owing to a fall in Allahabad Bank and Union Bank of India. Nifty FMCG index also fell 1.04 per cent weighed by ITC.

The broader market indices underperformed their benchmark peers on Tuesday. On the BSE, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 163.52 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 14,519.78, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was settled at 13,145.27, down 135.23 points or 1.02 per cent.

Rupee

The rupee ended at 70.92 against the US dollar on Tuesday, up from 71.04 on Monday.

Crude oil

Brent crude was down 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $64.08 per barrel by 0954 GMT while West Texas Intermediate oil was down 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, lower at $58.81 a barrel.

(with inputs from agencies)