Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle at record highs for third straight day

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their record-breaking run for the third consecutive day, scaling fresh highs on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,673.92, up 115.35 points or 0.28 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,719.29. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,259.70, up 38.05 points or 0.31 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,268.35 on Thursday.
Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto index was the top gainer of the day settling 1.03 per cent higher driven by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors. It was followed by the Nifty IT index which rose 0.65 per cent led by industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The broader market indices, however, underperformed their benchmark peers. The S&P BSE MidCap index rose 24.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 14,814.16, while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 13,395.43, up 8.30 points or 0.06 per cent.
Rupee settles 6 paise down at 71.03 against US dollar.
"Despite premium valuation market is touching higher highs led by foreign inflows due to convictions of consistency in performance. Union budget is likely to be crucial for the market on account of new policies and to attract investments. Investors are factoring a possible slippage in fiscal deficit due to slow pace in tax collection. Broad market performance is yet to match with the main indices, the main dichotomy being lag in credit growth and structural change in industries. The progress in global sentiment will help risk taking ability of investors which will extend the liquidity to broad indices."
On the Sensex, gains were led by Yes Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Hero MotoCorp. On the other hand, Vedanta, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC and IndusInd Bank were the top losers of the day.
Soybean prices on Thursday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 4,260 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions on strong demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for December delivery was trading higher by Rs 6, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 4,260 per quintal with an open interest of 440 lots.
Analysts said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to the rise in soybean prices.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on Thursday said that it has received shareholders' approval for changing the name of the company to Nippon Life India Asset Management.
In the filing to BSE, the company said that 99.659 of all votes cast by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd's shareholders were in favour of the name change. The company had earlier sought shareholders approval by way of special resolution through a postal ballot for changing the company's name.
Shares of the company were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 38.55 apiece on BSE.
Mustard seed prices on Thursday moved down by Rs 49 to Rs 4,497 per quintal in futures trade as traders reduced their holdings coupled with a weak trend in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in December fell by Rs 49, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 4,497 per quintal clocking an open interest of 30 lots. Also, mustard seed for delivery in January was down by Rs 6, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 4,555 per quintal with an open interest of 19,250 lots.
Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants following a weak trend in spot market due to easing demand led to fall in mustard seed prices here.
Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 43 to Rs 7,452 per five quintal in futures trade as investors increased their holdings on spot demand.
Analysts said tracking firm physical market trend traders opted to raise their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for January contracts jumped up by 0.58 per cent, or Rs 43, to Rs 7,452 per five quintal with an open interest of 58,525 lots. Likewise, the delivery of February contract surged by Rs 38, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 7,557 per five quintal as open interest stood at 9,305 lots.
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday increased by Rs 31 at Rs 2,086 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend at the spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 31, or 1.51 per cent, at Rs 2,086 per quintal in 2,530 lots. Cottonseed oil cake contracts for January gained Rs 34, or 1.65 per cent, at Rs 2,094 per quintal in 60,330 lots.
Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced prices here.
Coriander prices on Thursday climbed Rs 24 to Rs 6,921 per quintal in futures trade on strong domestic demand and restricted supplies from producing belts.
At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for December delivery shot up by Rs 24, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 6,921 per quintal with an open interest of 2,840 lots. Similarly, the spice for January delivery traded higher by Rs 6, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 6,360 per quintal in 9,380 lots.
A firm trend at the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.
Aluminium prices on Thursday edged up 0.07 per cent to Rs 133.85 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in December contracts edged higher by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 133.85 per kg in a business turnover of 273 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.
Zinc prices on Thursday fell by 20 paise to Rs 183.30 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid easing demand in the spot market.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery moved down by 20 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 183.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2,742 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.
Lead prices on Thursday traded higher by 10 paise to Rs 153.50 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December edged higher by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 153.50 per kg in a business volume of 557 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.
Nickel prices on Thursday edged up by Rs 6.30 to Rs 1,018 per kg in futures trade as speculators built their positions owing to rising demand from alloy-makers in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery gained Rs 6.30, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 1,018 per kg in a business turnover of 3,340 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January traded up by Rs 8, or 0.79 per cent, at Rs 1,017.20 per kg in a business turnover of 103 lots.
Rising demand in spot market from alloy-makers supported price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
Crude oil futures on Thursday fell by Rs 10 to Rs 4,334 per barrel after participants reduced positions despite the oil gaining overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery dropped by Rs 10, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 4,334 per barrel with a business volume of 25,747 lots. Crude oil for February delivery was quoting lower by Rs 8, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 4,330 per barrel with an open interest of 459 lots.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.07 per cent higher at USD 60.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the international benchmark, advanced 0.08 per cent to trade at USD 66.22 per barrel in New York.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new variant comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features. Click here to read the report
Copper futures on Thursday dropped 0.25 per cent to Rs 442.60 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their bets on subdued spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 1.10, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 442.60 per kg in a business turnover of 2,723 lots. Similarly, copper contracts for January delivery traded lower by 90 paise or 0.20 per cent, at Rs 447.70 per kg in a business turnover of 111 lots.
Traders said weak demand in spot market mainly pushed down copper prices.
Silver prices on Thursday gained by Rs 17 to Rs 44,464 per kg in futures trade as investors widened their positions amid positive trend in spot market.
Silver for March delivery edged up by Rs 17, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 44,464 per kg in a business turnover of 2,786 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. The white metal for May delivery gained Rs 101, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 44,962 per kg in a business turnover of 6 lots.
In the international market, silver traded almost flat at USD 17.05 an ounce in New York.
Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 42 to Rs 37,870 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets even as the metal gained overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 42, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 37,870 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,708 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery plunged Rs 49, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 37,921 per 10 gram in 111 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors.
Globally, gold was trading 0.10 per cent higher at USD 1,480.20 an ounce in New York.
"Restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman is short term pressure on the group. There is going to be a power battle for the next three to six months. So, these three months are going to be a tough time for Tatas and any dip should be used as an opportunity to buying into the Tata Group. I should not say, go and buy tomorrow because you never know how intense the matter is going to be. One should use staggered buying opportunity, for example, if one wants to buy 1,000 shares then divide it into the multiples of 100 and then buy for the next six months. The return is expected to be more than 20-25 per cent," Asif Iqbal, Research Head, Escorts Securities
Delhi:
Petrol- 74.63 per litre
Diesel- 66.19 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol- 77.29 per litre
Diesel- 68.60 per litre
Mumbai:
Petrol- 80.29 per litre
Diesel- 69.43 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol- 77.58 per litre
Diesel- 69.97 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol- 77.18 per litre
Diesel- 68.44 per litre
Source: IOCL
Shares of the Tata Group companies were trading on a mixed note during the morning deals on Thursday, a day after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.
Shares of Tata Steel BSL, Tata Power, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Coffee and Titan Company were trading lower in the range of 0.16 per cent to 1.10 per cent on the BSE at 11:00 am.
On the other hand, the shares of Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Metaliks and Tata Consultancy Services were up in the range of 0.37 per cent to 1.72 per cent at 11:00 am. Click here to read the report
The prevailing economic conditions were apt for the Centre to invoke the escape clause in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act that tolerates a deviation from the fiscal target of up to half a per cent of GDP a year under exceptional circumstances, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shatikanta Das told FE in an interview on Wednesday.
The extent of fiscal expansion such forbearance will allow is not immediately clear, as the government has not strictly followed the glide path laid down by the NK Singh committee, which mooted the escape clause, in early 2017. Click here to read the story
The majority of lawmakers in the US House of Representatives voted Thursday to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power by trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.
With this, the 73-year-old has become the third President in the history of the United States to be impeached, the others being Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson. Click here to read the story
THE GOODS and Services Tax (GST) Council went in for a vote on the issue of imposing a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent for both state-run and state-authorised lottery on Wednesday — the first instance of voting in the 38 Council meetings held so far.
Till now, all decisions at the GST Council were taken through consensus — a tradition which was challenged by Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac at the meeting, where a showdown between the Centre and states on delayed compensation payments was anticipated. Click here to read the story
The rupee depreciated marginally to 70.98 against the US dollar in the morning session.
Oil prices remained in touching distance of three-month peaks on Thursday, extending a robust streak that began a week ago, after data showed US crude inventories had dropped while output cuts by major producers kept supply snug.
Brent crude futures edged down 1 cent to $66.16 a barrel by 0224 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 3 cents to $60.90. Trading volume was thin, with not even news of President Donald Trump's impeachment by the US House of Representatives stirring the oil market.
According to weekly data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, US crude inventories dropped 1.1 million barrels in the week to December 13, while gasoline and distillates stockpiles rose.
Asian shares pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak on Thursday as investors booked profits ahead of holiday trade and awaited further data on the state of the global economy.
Investors were also watching proceedings in Washington where the Democrat-led US House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Market reaction, however, has so far been limited as the Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected not to vote to remove Trump from office.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan briefly touched the highest since June 2018 but then fell 0.2 per cent. Australian shares erased early gains to trade 0.14 per cent lower due to declines in the mining sector, while Chinese shares drifted 0.06 per cent lower.
On the Sensex, gains were led by Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers in the early morning trade.
At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,512.81, down 45.76 points or 0.11 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 14.25 points or 0.12 per cent to 12,207.40.