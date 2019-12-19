Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle at record highs for third straight day

Benchmark indices on BSE and NSE settled at record highs for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Benchmark indices on BSE and NSE settled at record highs for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their record-breaking run for the third consecutive day, scaling fresh highs on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,673.92, up 115.35 points or 0.28 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,719.29. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,259.70, up 38.05 points or 0.31 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,268.35 on Thursday.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto index was the top gainer of the day settling 1.03 per cent higher driven by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors. It was followed by the Nifty IT index which rose 0.65 per cent led by industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The broader market indices, however, underperformed their benchmark peers. The S&P BSE MidCap index rose 24.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 14,814.16, while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 13,395.43, up 8.30 points or 0.06 per cent.

