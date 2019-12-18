Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty continue their record run; Tata group stocks slip as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE scaled new closing highs on Wednesday. The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE scaled new closing highs on Wednesday.

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The topline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their winning momentum and settled at record highs for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,558.57, up 206.40 points or 0.50 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,614.77. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,224.60, up 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,237.70 on Wednesday.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Pharma index was the biggest gainer of the day ending 1.20 per cent higher led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest loser of the day slipping 1.89 per cent weighed by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

Shares of select Tata group companies declined on Wednesday after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons.

Crude oil

Brent crude futures dropped 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $65.69 a barrel by 0940 GMT on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $60.42 per barrel.

(with inputs from agencies)