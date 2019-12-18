Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty continue their record run; Tata group stocks slip as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The topline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their winning momentum and settled at record highs for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,558.57, up 206.40 points or 0.50 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,614.77. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,224.60, up 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,237.70 on Wednesday.
Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Pharma index was the biggest gainer of the day ending 1.20 per cent higher led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest loser of the day slipping 1.89 per cent weighed by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.
Shares of select Tata group companies declined on Wednesday after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons.
Crude oil
Brent crude futures dropped 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $65.69 a barrel by 0940 GMT on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $60.42 per barrel.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
"Market hit record highs on expectations of measures from the centre to support on-going economic weakness. Metals & IT stocks traded higher on hopes that easing trade tensions could ensure global growth and increase the order intakes. With the budget around the corner, the government is planning to steer the ship by bringing measures to boost consumption. Investors are keenly watching the on-going GST council meet, a rate hike is looking unlikely due to a surge in inflation while the focus will be more on revenue realisation."
Rupee recovers losses to close marginally up at 70.97 against the US dollar on gains in equity markets.
(PTI)
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,558.57, up 206.40 points or 0.50 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,614.77. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,224.60, up 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,237.70 on Wednesday.
Soybean prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 4,274 per quintal in futures market on Wednesday as traders created fresh positions on strong demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for December delivery was trading higher by Rs 18, or 0.42 per cent, at Rs 4,274 per quintal with an open interest of 310 lots.
Analysts said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to the rise in soybean prices.
(PTI)
Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell by 60 paise to Rs 880.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand at spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by 60 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 880.2 per 10 kg in 7,035 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in January contracts edged up by Rs 6.2, or 0.70 per cent, to Rs 882.4 per 10 kg in 49,540 lots.
Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.
(PTI)
Ratings agency Icra on Wednesday said the Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow around 10-12 per cent between FY2019 and FY2022 while maintaining a stable outlook on the sector.
Icra cited abating headwinds from pricing pressure in the US (which is the largest regulated market), stable growth for the Indian market driven by increasing healthcare spending and better accessibility as likely key growth drivers for the Indian pharma companies, coupled with comfortable balance sheet structure.
(PTI)
Guar seed prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 4 to Rs 4,072 per 10 quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their holdings in line with weak market trend.
Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to weak demand in spot market amid increasing supplies from growing regions.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.10 per cent, to Rs 4,072 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 82,855 lots.
(PTI)
Mustard seed prices on Wednesday dropped by Rs 41 to Rs 4,520 per quintal in futures trade as speculators cut down their positions on subdued demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 41, or 0.90 per cent, to Rs 4,520 per quintal in a business turnover of 80 lots. Mustard seed contracts for January delivery declined by Rs 34, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 4,529 per quintal in a business turnover of 18,950 lots.
Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants following a weak trend at spot market due to easing demand led to fall in mustard seed prices.
(PTI)
Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 15 to Rs 7,396 per five quintal in futures trade as investors increased their holdings on spot demand.
Analysts said tracking firm physical market trend traders opted to raise their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for January contracts jumped up by 0.20 per cent or Rs 15, to Rs 7,396 per five quintal with an open interest of 59,665 lots. Likewise, the delivery of February contract surged by Rs 13, or 0.17 per cent to Rs 7,496 per five quintal as open interest stood at 7,100 lots.
(PTI)
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 9 to Rs 2,050 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend at spot market.
Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December fell by Rs 9, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 2,050 per quintal with an open interest of 3,280 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January went down by Re 1, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 2,060 per quintal in 59,600 lots.
(PTI)
Coriander prices on Wednesday fell Rs 16 to Rs 6,946 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid sluggish demand at spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander contracts for December fell by Rs 16, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 6,946 a quintal in 2,960 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for January delivery declined by Rs 150, or 2.31 per cent, to Rs 6,340 per quintal in 9,190 lots.
Market analysts said subdued demand by speculators in spot market led to the decline in coriander future prices.
(PTI)
Pipes and fittings manufacturer Prince Pipes has mopped up Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.
According to a regulatory filing, the company allocated 84.26 lakh shares at Rs 178 apiece to eight anchor investors.
SBI Oman, Aditya Birla MF, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Mirae Asset MF, HDFC MF, Tata MF and New Mark Capital participated in the anchor investor bidding. Click here to read the report
Lead prices on Wednesday traded higher by 25 paise to Rs 152.85 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand at spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in November edged higher by 25 paise, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 152.85 per kg in a business volume of 353 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.
(PTI)
Zinc prices on Wednesday rose 0.14 per cent to Rs 182.85 per kg in futures market as traders built up fresh positions amid increase in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in December traded higher by 25 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 182.85 per kg in a business turnover of 1,212 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by participants on the back of rise in demand from consuming industries mainly attributed to gain in zinc prices.
(PTI)
Aluminium prices on Wednesday edged up 65 paise to Rs 133.80 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November contracts edged higher by 65 paise, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 133.80 per kg in a business turnover of 334 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.
(PTI)
Copper futures traded 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 442.25 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators reduced their exposure on weak spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 1.50, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 442.25 per kg in a business turnover of 1,980 lots. Similarly, copper contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1.85, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 447.15 per kg in a business turnover of 105 lots.
Traders said weak demand in spot market mainly pushed down copper prices.
(PTI)
Nickel futures on Wednesday declined by Rs 8.40 to Rs 1,012.50 per kg due to reducing of positions by speculators amid sluggish demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 8.40 or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 1,012.50 per kg with a business turnover of 2,830 lots. Similarly, nickel contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 6.70 or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 1,009.70 per kg in 60 lots.
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel futures prices here.
(PTI)
PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to combine in a deal that will create the world’s fourth-biggest auto manufacturer.
The French and Italo-American carmakers signed a binding accord for a 50-50 merger of their businesses, they said in a statement Wednesday. The combined company will be led by PSA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares, with Fiat Chairman John Elkann holding the same role at the enlarged firm. Click here to read the story
Silver futures on Wednesday traded higher by Re 1 to Rs 44,506 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.
Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Re 1 to Rs 44,506 per kg in a business turnover of 1,924 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May edged up by Rs 2 to Rs 44,960 per kg in 7 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.
In the international market, silver traded 0.05 per cent higher at USD 17.08 an ounce in New York.
(PTI)
Crude oil futures fell by Rs 32 to Rs 4,297 per barrel on Wednesday after participants reduced positions, tracking a subdued trend in global markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery dropped by Rs 32, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 4,297 per barrel with a business volume of 14,733 lots. Crude oil for January delivery was quoting lower by Rs 28, or 0.65 per cent, at Rs 4,304 per barrel with an open interest of 4,410 lots.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak global cues.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.71 per cent lower at USD 60.51 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.50 per cent to trade at USD 65.77 per barrel in New York.
(PTI)
Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 16 to Rs 37,956 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets, in line with positive overseas trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 37,956 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,656 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 38,020 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 135 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants, taking positive cues from global markets, mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold prices rose 0.05 per cent to USD 1,481.40 per ounce in New York.
(PTI)
Distressed assets buyout platform India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) has received a commitment of funds worth USD 225 million (approximately Rs 1,560 crore) from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).
IndiaRF, which was set up with Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital Credit as joint sponsors, seeks to make investments in assets which are in distress through the purchase of existing debt and equity securities through bankruptcy courts or directly from lenders, or through newly issued securities, according to a statement. Click here to read the complete story
The number of complaints relating to ATM and debit cards filed with the Reserve Bank of India’s Ombudsman rose 18.65 per cent to 36,539 during the year ended March 2019 from 24,672 complaints in the previous year. Complaints relating to use of stolen and cloned cards more than doubled to 4,961 (2.53 per cent of the total complaints) in 2018-19 from 2,117 a year ago, data released by the RBI has showed.
However, the RBI did not reveal the amount lost by customers. “The actual number of cases relating to ATM, debit cards, stolen and cloned cards will be many times more as only some cases reach the RBI’s Ombudsman,” said a banking source. Click here to read the report
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Vikram Kirloskar on Tuesday said the government should expand the fiscal deficit in the current year to push infrastructure spending for boosting growth. The industry and government should also work to narrow the trust deficit between the two, he said in an interview with Sunny Verma. Click here to read the exclusive interview
The key equity indices on the BSE continue to move in a narrow range on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading 87.39 points higher or 0.21 per cent at noon. Here is how the other indices were performing at noon trade:
Delhi:
Petrol- 74.63 per litre
Diesel- 66.04 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol- 77.29 per litre
Diesel- 68.45 per litre
Mumbai:
Petrol- 80.29 per litre
Diesel- 69.27 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol- 77.58 per litre
Diesel- 69.81 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol- 77.18 per litre
Diesel- 68.29 per litre
Source: IOCL
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US industry data showed a surprise build in crude inventories, but expectations for firmer demand next year prevented a bigger fall in prices.
The decline followed a gain of more than 1% in the previous session as the "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal announced last week eased pressure on the oil benchmarks.
Brent crude futures dropped 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $65.77 a barrel by 0515 GMT on Wednesday. The international benchmark rose 1.2 per cent to $66.10 a barrel on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $60.51 per barrel.
(Reuters)
Shares of Jaypee Infratech on Wednesday zoomed over 9 per cent after its Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved NBCC’s bid to acquire the company under insolvency process.
Shares of Jaypee Infratech were trading 9.26 per cent higher at Rs 1.77 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock rallied 6.06 per cent to Rs 1.75. Click here to read the report
More than two years after Jaypee Infratech went into corporate insolvency resolution process in August 2017, the committee of creditors (CoC) of the beleaguered real estate company has finally approved the resolution plan submitted by state-owned NBCC. While this comes as a big relief to almost 20,000 homebuyers awaiting the delivery of their housing units, as per the resolution plan submitted by NBCC, the project for homebuyers would get completed within the next 3.5 years.
In the latest round of bidding, NBCC and Suraksha Realty had submitted their proposals and that submitted by NBCC received 97.36 per cent votes in the voting concluded on Monday. Click here to read the complete story
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading 87.08 points or 0.21 per cent at 10 am. Here's how the key equity market indices on the BSE were performing at 10 am:
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty IT index was the top gainer in the morning trade, gaining around 1 per cent. It was followed by Nifty Metal index which was up over 0.75 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top loser slipping over 1 per cent in the early morning deals.
Here's how the indices were performing in the morning session of trade:
On the Sensex, gains were led by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Axis Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and ICICI Bank were among the top losers in the early morning trade.
Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.11 against US dollar in early trade.
(PTI)
At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,389.20, up 37.03 points or 0.09 per cent. the 31-share index had opened and touched a fresh record high of 41,480.91 in the opening deals. The broader Nifty 50 was up 11.15 points or 0.09 per cent at 12,176.15. The 50-share index too touched a new high of 12,199.05.
Oil retreated on Wednesday after rising more than 1% in the previous session as US industry data showed a surprise build in crude stocks, but hopes for firmer demand next year checked a deeper fall in prices.
Brent crude futures dropped 21 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $65.89 a barrel by 0110 GMT on Wednesday. The international benchmark rose 1.2 per cent to $66.10 a barrel on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $60.63 per barrel.
(Reuters)
Asian stocks camped out at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking fresh wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent to its highest since June last year. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 per cent and off a 2019 top. Shanghai blue chips added 0.3 per cent, after hitting an eight-month peak on Tuesday, as Beijing trimmed another short-term interest rate.
(Reuters)