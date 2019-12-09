Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex and Nifty snap out of 2-day losing streak to end a tad higher

Indices ended marginally higher on Monday. (Representational image) Indices ended marginally higher on Monday. (Representational image)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After a volatile session of trade, the topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of their two-day losing streak and ended slightly higher on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,487.43, up 42.28 points or 0.10 per cent, while the Nifty 50 rose by 15.45 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 11,936.95.

HDFC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, (L&T) and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto index was the biggest gainer of the day after it rose 0.80 per cent on Monday driven by gains in the shares of MSI, MRF and Ashok Leyland. The auto index was followed by Nifty Metal that rose 0.55 per cent led by Steel Authority of India (SAIL), APL Apollo Tubes and JSW Steel.

Broader market indices settled on a mixed note on Monday. The S&P BSE MidCap index rose 15.93 points or 0.11 per cent to end at 14,683.30, while on the other hand, the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 13,280.50, down 58.85 points or 0.44 per cent.

Rupee

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 16 paise up at 71.04 against the US dollar on Monday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

Crude oil

Brent futures were down 44 cents, or 0.68 per cent, at $63.95 per barrel by 0935 GMT. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were down 48 cents, or 0.81 per cent to $58.72 a barrel.

