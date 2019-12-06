Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex cracks 334 points, Nifty ends at 11,922 weighed by banks

Topline equity indices ended nearly a per cent lower on Friday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) Topline equity indices ended nearly a per cent lower on Friday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The frontline equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE ended lower for the second consecutive day on Friday, slipping nearly 1 per cent on the back of a selloff in the banking and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points or 0.82 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index lost 96.90 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,921.50 on Friday.

Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC were the top losers of the day on the Sensex on Friday, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap index settled at 14,667.37, down 187.67 points or 1.26 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index closed at 13,339.35, down 115.88 points or 0.86 per cent.

On Friday, all the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the negative territory. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the worst performer in the pack as it crashed 4.39 per cent dragged by Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Rupee

The rupee settled higher by 9 paise at 71.20 against US dollar on Friday.

Crude oil

Brent futures were down 3 cents at $63.36 by 0950 GMT and West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 9 cents to $58.34 a barrel.

(with inputs from agencies)