Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex cracks 297 points, Nifty ends below 12,200 on December-series F&O expiry

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday on the expiry of December-series futures and options (F&O) contracts.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,163.76, down 297.50 points or 0.72 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,126.55, down 88.00 points or 0.72 per cent.
Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top loser of the day. The index fell 1.46 per cent weighed by Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Allahabad Bank. It was followed by the Nifty Pharma index which declined 0.94 per cent weighed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
Among the broader market indices, the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 14,800.63, down 19.52 points or 0.13 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 13,435.02, up 50.69 points or 0.38 per cent.
Rupee pares early gains to settle 4 paise down at 71.31 against the US dollar.
Oil rose further above $67 a barrel to its highest in over three months on Thursday, buoyed by a report showing lower US crude inventories, by hopes of an end to the China-US trade dispute and OPEC-led efforts to constrain supply.
The American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry group, said late on Tuesday that US crude stocks fell by 7.9 million barrels last week, much more than the decline forecast by analysts.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, reached $67.50 a barrel, the highest since September 17, and as of 0955 GMT was up 22 cents at $67.42. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 20 cents to $61.31.
"Market started-off on a flat note on the holiday-shortened week, however, consolidation extend on account of F&O expiry led volatility and concern over the fiscal math of the government due to possible delay in divestments planned this fiscal. Global markets seem to be in comfort zone fuelled by hopes of easing trade tension, while the domestic market is expected to wait for cues from the budget."
On the Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest losers of the day, while gains were led by ONGC, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp.
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.87 per cent to Rs 922.4 per 10 kg in futures trade due to robust demand in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for January delivery moved up by Rs 8, or 0.87 per cent, to Rs 922.4 per 10 kg in 48,750 lots. Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for February delivery gained Rs 9.6, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 923.8 per 10 kg in 49,820 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders helped refined soya oil prices trade higher in futures market here.
Soybean prices on Thursday rose by Rs 44 to Rs 4,470 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions supported by a strong spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in January was up by Rs 44, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 4,470 per quintal with an open interest of 1,40,840 lots.
Soybean for delivery in February rose by Rs 42, or 0.94 per cent, to Rs 4,496 per quintal having an open interest of 1,51,600 lots.
Market players said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.
Mustard seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 2 to Rs 4,616 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies.
Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in January rose by Rs 2, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 4,616 per quintal with an open interest of 22,250 lots. Similarly, the delivery for February gained Rs 9, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 4,571 per quintal with an open interest of 2,980 lots.
Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 30 to Rs 7,570 per five quintal in futures trade as investors increased their holdings on spot demand.
Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for January contracts jumped up by 0.40 per cent, or Rs 30, to Rs 7,570 per five quintal with an open interest of 49,985 lots. Likewise, the delivery of February contract surged by Rs 30, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 7,670 per five quintal as open interest stood at 21,085 lots.
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday climbed Rs 39 to Rs 2,209 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for January delivery rose by Rs 39, or 1.80 per cent, to Rs 2,209 per quintal in 62,260 lots. Cottonseed oil cake contracts for February went up by Rs 37, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 2,231 per quintal in 40,090 lots.
Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.
Coriander prices on Thursday climbed Rs 68 to Rs 6,384 per quintal in futures trade on strong domestic demand and restricted supplies from producing belts.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for January delivery shot up by Rs 68, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 6,384 per quintal with an open interest of 10,010 lots. Similarly, the spice for April delivery traded higher by Rs 73, or 1.09 per cent, at Rs 6,835 per quintal in 5,280 lots.
A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.
Lead prices on Thursday traded higher by 45 paise to Rs 149.70 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December edged up by 45 paise, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 149.70 per kg with a business volume of 5 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly kept lead prices higher.
Aluminium prices on Thursday edged up 0.19 per cent to Rs 135.05 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contracts gained 25 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 135.05 per kg in a business turnover of 11 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.
Zinc prices on Thursday fell by 25 paise to Rs 176 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid easing demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery moved down by 25 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 176 per kg in a business turnover of 37 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.
Copper prices on Thursday traded up by 0.20 per cent at Rs 440.20 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by 90 paise, or 0.20 per cent, at Rs 440.20 per kg in a business turnover of 33 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January edged up by 85 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 445.10 per kg in 1,308 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in demand in spot market.
Nickel prices on Thursday edged up by Rs 9.20 to Rs 1,059.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions owing to rising demand from alloy-makers in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery gained Rs 9.20, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 1,059.50 per kg in a business turnover of 73 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January traded up by Rs 4.10, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 1,049.20 per kg in a business turnover of 1,908 lots.
Rising demand in spot market from alloy-makers supported price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 4,376 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 20, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 4,376 per barrel in 16,339 lots. Crude oil for February delivery was up by Rs 21, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs 4,378 per barrel with an open interest of 415 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.36 per cent to USD 61.33 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.24 per cent to USD 67.44 per barrel in New York.
Manappuram Finance Ltd on Thursday said it plans to raise up to Rs 350 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors of the company on Thursday approved the issuance of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakhs each for the amount of Rs 350 crores, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing. Click here to read the report
The supply of coal by state-owned Coal India to the power sector registered a decline of 8.9 per cent to 291.4 million tonnes in April-November this year. The world’s largest coal miner had supplied 320 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April-November period of the previous fiscal, according to latest government data.
The fuel supply by Coal India (CIL) during the month of November also registered a decline of 9.9 per cent to 38.8 MT, against 43.1 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, the data showed. Click here to read the complete report
Silver futures on Thursday traded higher by Rs 482 to Rs 46,988 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.
Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 482 to Rs 46,988 per kg in a business turnover of 2,654 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May jumped by Rs 574 to Rs 47,462 per kg in 42 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.
In the international market, silver traded 0.99 per cent higher at USD 18.03 an ounce in New York.
Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 107 to Rs 38,746 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators increased their bets in tandem with positive overseas trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 107, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 38,746 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,981 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery also traded higher by Rs 147, or 0.38 per cent, at Rs 38,835 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 277 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold prices rose 0.25 per cent to USD 1,508.50 per ounce in New York.
Delhi:
Petrol- 74.68 per litre
Diesel- 67.09 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol- 77.34 per litre
Diesel- 69.50 per litre
Mumbai:
Petrol- 80.34 per litre
Diesel- 70.39 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol- 77.64 per litre
Diesel- 70.93 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol- 77.24 per litre
Diesel- 69.38 per litre
Source: IOCL
Gold prices rose above the key $1,500 mark to a near two-month peak on Thursday, as uncertainty around the signing of the 'phase one' trade deal between the United States and China boosted safe-haven flows into the metal.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,503.02 per ounce by 0513 GMT. Prices hit their highest since November 5 earlier in the session at $1,503.87. US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent to $1,507.40 per ounce.
The supply of coal by state-owned Coal India to the power sector registered a decline of 8.9 per cent to 291.4 million tonnes in April-November this year.
The world’s largest coal miner had supplied 320 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April-November period of the previous fiscal, according to latest government data. Click here to read the complete story
Government think-tank Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Wednesday made a case for only two slabs under the goods and service tax regime as against the multiple slabs currently, and said rates should be revised annually if required.
The goods and services tax (GST), which replaced almost all the indirect taxes, came into force from July 1, 2017, and the rates on goods and services have been revised several times since then. Click here to read the story
In a move that may lift overall business sentiment, especially in the oil and gas sector, and will help the sector get rid of disputes choking investment in it, the government has constituted an expert committee for time-bound resolution of exploration and production disputes without having to resort to tardy judicial process.
According to a government notification dated December 16, the three member ‘Committee of External Eminent Persons/Experts’ for dispute resolution will comprise of former Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas G C Chaturvedi, former Chairman and Managing Director of OIL and ONGC Bikash C Bora, and former MD of Hindalco Industries Satish Pai. Click here to read the complete report
The GST Council will set up a grievance redressal mechanism for taxpayers. The decision was taken at the 38th meeting of the GST Council on December 18.
It has decided that a structured grievance redressal mechanism should be established for the taxpayers under GST to tackle grievances on GST-related issues, a statement said on Wednesday. Click here to read the story
As the Centre grapples with lower GST collections, a fresh tension now engulfs the Union Finance Minister-chaired GST Council with a certain section questioning the assumption of a 14 per cent “high” revenue growth rate covered by a compensation mechanism mentioned in the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act.
“With inflation hovering around 4-5 per cent and India’s growth expected to be 5-6 per cent, it will be difficult for the Union government to provide compensation to states at 14 per cent annualised rate,” a Finance Minister of a BJP-ruled state told The Indian Express. Click here to read the complete story
Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by a potential breakthrough in the Sino-US trade war and OPEC-led efforts to constrain supply, although trading was quiet as many markets were in holiday mode.
Brent crude was up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $67.36 a barrel by 0155 GMT. West Texas Intermediate was up 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $61.31 a barrel.
The Indian rupee opened on a positive note and rose 5 paise to 71.22 against the U S dollar in early trade on Thursday as steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on the investor community.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then rose to 71.22 against the dollar, showing a rise of 5 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.27 against the dollar. Forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Christmas.
On the Sensex, gains were led by Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance during the early trade on Thursday. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers.
At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,448.36, down 12.90 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,211.35, down 3.20 points or 0.03 per cent.