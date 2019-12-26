Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex cracks 297 points, Nifty ends below 12,200 on December-series F&O expiry

Frontline indices on BSE and NSE settled 0.72 per cent lower on the day of expiry of December F&O contracts. Frontline indices on BSE and NSE settled 0.72 per cent lower on the day of expiry of December F&O contracts.

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday on the expiry of December-series futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,163.76, down 297.50 points or 0.72 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,126.55, down 88.00 points or 0.72 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top loser of the day. The index fell 1.46 per cent weighed by Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Allahabad Bank. It was followed by the Nifty Pharma index which declined 0.94 per cent weighed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Among the broader market indices, the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 14,800.63, down 19.52 points or 0.13 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 13,435.02, up 50.69 points or 0.38 per cent.

