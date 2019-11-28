Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty scale new highs on November-series F&O expiry

The topline equity indices settled at fresh record highs on Thursday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The topline equity indices settled at fresh record highs on Thursday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Commodity Market Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE scaled new records for the second consecutive day, ending at fresh closing highs on the day of November series futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,130.17, up 109.56 points or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index rose 53.60 points or 0.44 per cent to end at 12,154.30. Both settled at their respective new closing highs. During the day the Sensex rose to a fresh intraday high of 41,163.79 and the Nifty 50 touched 12,158.80.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer of the day, rising 3.44 per cent led by Union Bank of India, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

In individual stocks, Reliance Industries (RIL) shares ended at Rs 1579.95 apiece on the BSE, rising by Rs 10.20 or 0.65 per cent on Thursday. The oil-to-telecom company became the first-ever listed firm in India to hit a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10 lakh crore. At the end of the day, the m-cap of RIL stood at Rs 10,01,555.42 crore, according to the data available on the BSE.

Rupee

The rupee ended on a weak note against the US dollar on Thursday. The domestic currency ended at 71.60 against the greenback, down 24 paise from 71.36 on Wednesday.

Crude oil

Brent crude was down 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $63.87 a barrel by 0854 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 33 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $57.78.

