Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty scale new highs on November-series F&O expiry

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Commodity Market Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE scaled new records for the second consecutive day, ending at fresh closing highs on the day of November series futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,130.17, up 109.56 points or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index rose 53.60 points or 0.44 per cent to end at 12,154.30. Both settled at their respective new closing highs. During the day the Sensex rose to a fresh intraday high of 41,163.79 and the Nifty 50 touched 12,158.80.
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer of the day, rising 3.44 per cent led by Union Bank of India, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares ended at Rs 1579.95 apiece on the BSE, rising by Rs 10.20 or 0.65 per cent on Thursday. The oil-to-telecom company became the first-ever listed firm in India to hit a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10 lakh crore. At the end of the day, the m-cap of RIL stood at Rs 10,01,555.42 crore, according to the data available on the BSE.
Rupee
The rupee ended on a weak note against the US dollar on Thursday. The domestic currency ended at 71.60 against the greenback, down 24 paise from 71.36 on Wednesday.
Crude oil
Brent crude was down 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $63.87 a barrel by 0854 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 33 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $57.78.
Highlights
"Market stayed positive despite expiry led volatility & the announcement of GDP data tomorrow as investors got a sense that increasing global liquidity will provide support in every consolidation. Factors like benign oil prices and fall in yields signals that RBI will continue to maintain its accommodative stance until the economy enters into a revival path. Additionally, Govt’s efforts to maintain the fiscal prudence and stimulus measures may help to extend the breadth of the rally."
"Index expired November series at 12151 with gains if 2.30% on expiry to expiry basis also index managed to closed on fresh highs hinting bulls has the full control at the moment. If we look at December series data highest open interest standing in 12000 PE suggesting 12k mark will act as strong hurdle so any dip near 12k zone will be again buying opportunities and on higher side highest open interest concentration is at 12500 zone so that will consider as strong hurdle in December series, so overall trading range for December series is 12000-12500 zone as per derivatives data."
Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 147 to Rs 37,672 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a firm trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 147, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 37,672 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,173 lots. Gold for delivery in February next year also edged up by Rs 182, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 37,729 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,561 lots.
Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on positive overseas trend.
Globally, gold price was quoting 0.17 per cent up at USD 1,463.30 an ounce in New York.
A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday as a US bill backing Hong Kong's protesters became law, provoking China's ire and threatening to derail an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips all closed weaker. A pan-European index opened 0.2 per cent lower, led by trade-sensitive sectors such as autos and tech . That kept MSCI's world equity index flat, after it approached the record reached in January 2018.
Crude oil prices on Thursday gained Rs 5 at Rs 4,132 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 5, 0.12 per cent, to Rs 4,132 per barrel in 25,895 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.55 per cent down at USD 57.19 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 0.28 per cent to USD 63.88 per barrel in New York.
Nickel futures on Thursday declined by Rs 32 to Rs 1,045.10 per kg due to reducing of positions by investors amid sluggish demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 32, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 1,045.10 per kg with a business turnover of 9 lots. Nickel contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 13.10, or 1.25 per cent, at Rs 1,035.60 per kg in 1,670 lots.
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel prices.
Lead prices on Thursday traded higher by 20 paise to Rs 153.60 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December edged higher by 20 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 153.60 per kg in a business volume of 1,380 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.
Soybean prices on Thursday traded higher by Rs 6 to Rs 4,035 per quintal in futures trade on the back of fresh positions built up by speculators.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for December delivery gained Rs 6, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 4,035 per quintal in an open interest of 75,490 lots. The delivery for January edged up by similar margins to Rs 4,059 per quintal with an open interest of 1,27,630 lots.
Marketmen said participants raised their holdings which mainly pushed soybean futures to trade higher.
Mustard seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 2 to Rs 4,316 per quintal in futures market as traders raised their holdings amid rise in demand in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for January delivery rose by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 4,316 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 4,770 lots. Similarly, mustard seed for April delivery rose by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,235 per quintal with an open interest of 880 lots.
Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by participants due to limited supply mainly led to rise in mustard seed prices.
Guar gum prices on Thursday soared by Rs 43 to Rs 7,551 per five quintal in futures trade as investors increased their holdings on spot demand.
Analysts said tracking firm physical market trend, traders opted to raise their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for December contracts jumped up by Rs 43 to Rs 7,551 per five quintal with an open interest of 33,750 lots. Likewise, the delivery of January contract surged by Rs 46 to Rs 7,659 per five quintal as open interest stood at 36,645 lots.
Coriander prices on Thursday fell Rs 45 to Rs 6,618 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid sluggish demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander futures for December delivery fell by Rs 45, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 6,618 a quintal with an open interest of 9,080 lots. Similarly, January contract delivery declined by Rs 104, or 1.55 per cent, to Rs 6,588 per quintal with an open interest of 3,660 lots.
Market analysts said subdued demand by speculators in spot market led to the decline in coriander future prices.
Bullion prices were mixed on Thursday with gold rising by Rs 15 and silver falling by Rs 85.
The opening price for gold of 999 purity was Rs 37,921 per 10 grams, up Rs 15 from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 37,906, while that of 995 purity gold was Rs 37,769, up Rs 15 from Rs 37,754 on Wednesday, according to the data published by India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
Silver of 999 purity was at Rs 44,340 a kg, down Rs 85 from Rs 44,425 on Wednesday, the IBJA data showed.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in talks to sell his news media assets to India’s Times Group, as Asia’s richest man plans to unload a business that’s been losing money, people familiar with the matter said.
Shares of Network18 jumped as much as 10% on Thursday in Mumbai and were headed for their highest level in almost six months. Click here to read the report
Delhi:
Petrol- 74.76 per litre
Diesel- 65.73 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol- 77.44 per litre
Diesel- 68.14 per litre
Mumbai:
Petrol- 80.42 per litre
Diesel- 68.94 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol- 77.72 per litre
Diesel- 69.47 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol- 77.32 per litre
Diesel- 67.97 per litre
Source: IOCL
Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first-ever listed company in India to cross a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10 lakh crore Thursday. RIL shares scaled a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,581.25 on the BSE, rising 0.73 per cent from its previous day's close.
The market valuation of the oil-to-telecom giant touched Rs 10.02 lakh crore in the morning, however, minutes later the m-cap slipped below the Rs 10 lakh crore mark again. Click here to read the report
Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first-ever company in India with a market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore after shares of the company hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,581.25 in the intraday trade on Thursday.
The market cap of the company surged beyond Rs 10 lakh crore mark, touching 10,01,270.16 crore at 10:13 am.
THE number and value of bad loan accounts in the Kishore category of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) for a dozen public sector banks including State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda, have jumped 107 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, as on September 30, 2019 compared with March 31, 2019.
Kishore loans have a ticket size of Rs 50,000-plus to Rs 5 lakh. Under PMMY, the other two categories are: Shishu, which has the smallest ticket size of up to Rs 50,000, and Tarun, which extends loans from Rs 5-lakh plus up to Rs 10 lakh. Click here to read the report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Wednesday issued guidelines for preferential issue of units and institutional placements of units by listed real estate investment trusts (REITs). Sebi said a listed REIT can make a preferential issue of units or an institutional placements provided the issuance has the minimum listing period of 12 months.
Sebi also said listed REITs can make a preferential issue of units or institutional placements if a resolution of existing unit holders approving the issue of units in accordance with Regulation 22(6) of the REIT Regulations is passed. REITs shall not make any subsequent institutional placement till expiry of six months from the date of the prior institutional placement made pursuant to one or more special resolutions. Click here to read the report
Here's how the key indices on the BSE are performing at 10 am:
Here's how the NIfty indices on NSE are performing in the early hour of trade:
The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and appreciated by 3 paise to 71.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking muted opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors await clarity on the US-China trade front.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.33, then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.32, registering a rise of just 3 paise over its previous close.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened over 100 points to touch a high of 41,163.79 in the opening deals, while the Nifty 50 rose to 12,138.30. However, both the indices trimmed the early gains and were trading in a narrow range with some positive bias within the first 15 minutes of the opening bell.
At 9:27 am, the Sensex was at 41,052.45, up 31.84 or 0.08 per cent, while the broader Nifty was up 6.90 points or 0.06 per cent at 12,107.60.