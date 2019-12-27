Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex surges 411 points, Nifty settles at 12,246 led by banks

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After falling for three consecutive days, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled 1 per cent higher on Friday led by a rally in the bank stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,575.14, up 411.38 points or 1.00 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,245.80, up 119.25 points or 0.98 per cent.

On the Sensex, gains were being led by Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries (RIL).

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index on the NSE was the top gainer on Friday, after it surged 2.92 per cent led by Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank. It was followed by the Nifty realty index which rose 1.61 per cent led by The Phoenix Mills and DLF.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index settled at 14,929.22, up 128.59 points or 0.87 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 112.79 points or 0.84 per cent to end at 13,547.81.

(with inputs from agencies)