Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle at record closing highs on strong global cues

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) scaled record highs on Tuesday led by a rally in metals and information technology stocks.
Investors took cues from the Asian markets which rallied to 18-month highs on Tuesday on US-China trade deal optimism, positive economic signals in China and overnight rally in the Wall Street.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a record closing high of 41,352.17, up 413.45 points or 1.01 per cent. during the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,401.65. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,165.00, up 111.05 points or 0.92 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,182.75 on Tuesday.
On both the frontline indices, the gains were led by a rally in the shares of Tata Steel, Vedanta, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel.
Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer of the day, settling 2.88 per cent higher led by gains in Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and Vedanta. Nifty IT index gained the most after the metal index, rising 1.88 per cent higher led by NIIT Technologies, Infosys and industry heavyweight TCS.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index settled at 14,818.14, up 55.75 or 0.38 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 87.98 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 13,393.77.
Rupee
The rupee pared early morning gains to settle 2 paise down at 70.98 against the US currency on Tuesday amid lack of any major triggers on the domestic front.
Crude oil
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 17 cents to $65.51 a barrel by 1104 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 1 cent to $60.22.
Highlights
Rupee retreats from early high levels to settle flat at 70.98 against US dollar.
"NIFTY rose 110 points predominantly led by short covering and buying into pivotals. Metal stocks and BFSI sector led the market rally today"
"Positive global sentiments buoyed by easing trade war tensions between the US and China continue to pump market. Economic growth remains on the lower side while risk appetite of investors are gradually improving on expectation of further steps from the government in the upcoming budget to revive consumption and attract investments."
The Nifty Metal index was the top gainer of the day, settling 2.88 per cent higher. It was followed by Nifty IT index that rose 1.88 per cent higher. Here's how the sectoral indices performed on Tuesday:
Gains on the Sensex on Tuesday were led by Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Tata Motors, HDFC and Bajaj Finance. Here are the top gainers and losers of the day:
Soybean prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 38 to Rs 4,246 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions supported by a strong spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in December was up by Rs 38, or 0.90 per cent, to Rs 4,246 per quintal with an open interest of 1,525 lots. Soybean for delivery in January rose by Rs 42, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 4,284 per quintal having an open interest of 1,73,170 lots.
Market players said rasing of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.
Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose 0.99 per cent to Rs 876 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for December delivery moved up by Rs 8.6, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 876 per 10 kg in 29,505 lots. Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for January delivery edged up by Rs 7.6, or 0.87 per cent, to Rs 884.2 per 10 kg in 46,965 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders helped refined soya oil prices trade higher in futures market here.
Mustard seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 56 to Rs 4,560 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies.
Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in December rose by Rs 56, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 4,560 per quintal with an open interest of 2,600 lots. Similarly, the delivery for January gained Rs 22, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 4,576 per quintal with an open interest of 20,250 lots.
Two of India’s top bankers on Tuesday opined that Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is best suited to acquire smaller and capital-starved rival Yes Bank.
Yes Bank’s capital buffers have dipped on accelerated non performing assets recognition under new chief executive Ravneet Gill earlier this year.
The private sector lender’s capital raising plan is also passing through uncertainties and there are speculations on whether Yes Bank is an acquisition target, which has been denied by its management. Click here to read the complete report
Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 30 to Rs 4,024 per 10 quintal in futures trade after participants widened their holdings driven by a firm trend at spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for December contracts rose by Rs 30, or 0.75, to Rs 4,024 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 3,165 lots. Similarly, guar seed for January delivery gained Rs 46, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 4,088 per 10 quintal with an open interest lots of 82,790.
According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.
Guar gum prices on Tuesday advanced by Rs 35 to Rs 7,247 per five quintal in futures trade as investors created fresh bets on firm spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December rose by Rs 35, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 7,247 per five quintal with an open interest of 630 lots. Similarly, guar gum for January delivery advanced by Rs 109, or 1.40 per cent, to Rs 7,408 per five quintal with an open interest of 61,075 lots.
Restricted arrivals from growing regions led to the rise in prices, analysts said.
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 15 at Rs 2,069 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend at the spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 15, or 0.73 per cent, at Rs 2,069 per quintal in 7,930 lots.
Cottonseed oil cake contracts for January gained Rs 13, or 0.63 per cent, at Rs 2,085 per quintal in 61,470 lots.
Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced prices here.
Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 29 to Rs 6,535 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander contracts for January fell by Rs 29, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 6,535 per quintal in 8,610 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 36, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 6,840 per quintal in 4,290 lots.
Market analysts said subdued demand from speculators mainly led to the decline in coriander futures prices.
"Despite WPI inflation rising for the first time in six months, at 0.6%, the rate was still low, and fuel and manufactured products remain in deflation. With rising food inflation, the WPI-CPI divergence widened to nearly 500bps. While we expect the hardening of WPI to continue in Dec’19, the level is likely to be modest."
Bullion prices in the benchmark markets inched higher on Tuesday with prices of gold rising by Rs 2 while that of silver gaining Rs 60.
The opening price for gold of 999 purity was Rs 38,036 per 10 grams, up just Rs 2 from Monday's closing price of Rs 38,034, while that of 995 purity gold was Rs 37,884, up Rs 2 from Rs 37,882 on Monday, according to the data published by India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
Price of silver too rose by Rs 60 in the early trade on Tuesday. The precious metal of 999 purity was at Rs 44,225 a kg, up Rs 60 from Rs 44,165 on Monday, the IBJA data showed.
Aluminium prices on Tuesday edged up 15 paise to Rs 134.10 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contracts edged higher by 15 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 134.10 per kg in a business turnover of 447 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.
Zinc prices on Tuesday rose 0.41 per cent to Rs 183.35 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical market on the back of uptick in demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for December contracts was trading higher by 75 paise, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 183.35 per kg with a business turnover of 1,322 lots.
Marketmen said zinc prices rose as participants raised bets following a pickup in demand from consuming industries.
Lead prices on Tuesday traded higher by 50 paise to Rs 152.85 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December edged higher by 50 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 152.85 per kg in a business volume of 1,058 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.
Copper prices on Tuesday traded up by 0.23 per cent at Rs 443.95 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 443.95 per kg in a business turnover of 2,198 lots.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in January edged up by 75 paise, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 448.75 per kg in 135 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in demand in spot market.
Nickel prices on Tuesday edged up by Rs 1.20 to Rs 1,035.30 per kg in futures trade as speculators built their positions owing to rising demand from alloy-makers in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery gained Rs 1.20, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 1,035.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,815 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January traded up by Rs 1.10 , or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 1,032.20 per kg in a business turnover of 43 lots.
Rising demand in spot market from alloy-makers supported price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
Silver futures on Tuesday traded higher by Rs 57 at Rs 44,550 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.
Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 57, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 44,550 per kg in a business turnover of 2,185 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May shot up by Rs 124, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 45,055 per kg in 205 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.
In the international market, silver traded 0.04 per cent higher at USD 17.13 an ounce in New York.
Giving a big boost to digital funds movement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday operationalised round-the-clock (24 X 7 basis) availability of the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and asked the banks not to levy any charges on NEFT transfer from savings bank account holders.
Customers can now transfer money through NEFT without paying any charges any time of the day whereas banks charge a fee for fund transfer through cheques and demand draft (DD). Click here to read the report
Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,273 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 4,273 per barrel in 14,137 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.07 per cent to USD 60.25 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.09 per cent to USD 65.40 per barrel in New York.
Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 34 to Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a positive trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,595 lots. Gold for delivery in April next year also edged up by Rs 20, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 37,972 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 74 lots.
Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built by participants on strong overseas trend.
Globally, gold price was quoting 0.08 per cent up at USD 1,481.70 an ounce in New York.
The indices continued to remain firm at noon trade on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.44 points or 0.72 per cent at noon. Here's how other key BSE indices were performing:
Shares of pharma company Cipla on Tuesday gained over 1 per cent after the firm acquired brand name and trademark rights of Vysov for anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin.
On the BSE, the shares rose up to 1.61 per cent to Rs 466 per unit. The stock gained as much as 1.73 per cent to trade at Rs 464.25 apiece on the NSE. Click here to read the report
The drug pricing regulator has once again stalled its decision on whether it will exempt a new cardiac stent developed by Meril Life Sciences from the price caps it has imposed on other products in this category. This time, the decision has been deferred due to discrepancies the regulator found in submissions made to it for the exemption. Meril had approached the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) for the exemption after it received the drug regulator’s approval in 2017 for the stent, a drug-coated product called MeRes100 that naturally dissolves over a period of time. Click here to read the report
Delhi:
Petrol- 74.63 per litre
Diesel- 66.04 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol- 77.29 per litre
Diesel- 68.45 per litre
Mumbai:
Petrol- 80.29 per litre
Diesel- 69.27 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol- 77.58 per litre
Diesel- 69.81 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol- 77.18 per litre
Diesel- 68.29 per litre
Source: IOCL
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank would do “whatever is necessary” to address growth slowdown, spikes in inflation as well to ensure good health of banks and non-bank lenders.
“Growth is an issue of discussion in India and global growth is also an issue of discussion because that does impact. For a moment, I am not implying that slowdown that we have seen in India is entirely due to global factors, but it does impact growth prospects for India,” Das said at the India Economic Conclave. Click here to read the complete report
State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday cautioned against placing too much onus on lenders being held responsible for loans which turned bad or in cases of fund misappropriation by companies, and said that banks were “not policemen” or “Enforcement Directorate”.
“Lenders are not policemen. They are not Enforcement Directorate. … In the normal course of business, it is extremely difficult for them to look for each and every method of siphoning of funds,” said Kumar at an event here. Click here to read the complete report.
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Metal index is the top gainer and trading over 1.5 per cent higher. The Nifty IT index is second-biggest gainer trading nearly 1.5 per cent higher. Here is how the sectoral indices are performing:
The S&P BSE Sensex extended to its opening gains and was trading over 200 points higher or 0.5 per cent. Here is how the top BSe indices were performing:
On the Sensex, gains were led by Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and ITC. On the other hand, ONGC, Powergrid, NTPC and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers in the early trade on Tuesday.
At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.44 points or 0.28 per cent at 41,054.16, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,080.90, up 26.95 points or 0.22 per cent.
Oil prices trickled a fraction lower on Tuesday but remained near a three-month high as investors kept the faith with hopes that a fully fledged US-China trade deal is in the pipeline and set to stoke oil demand in the world's biggest economies.
Brent crude oil futures had slipped by three cents to $65.31 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4 cents to $60.17 a barrel.
Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound.
The mood carried MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 per cent to its highest since July 2018. Japan's Nikkei hit its firmest in more than year, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose almost a per cent. Korea's Kospi stood at its highest since May and Shanghai blue chips rose 0.6 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 eked a tiny extension to Monday's big gains.
The three major US stock indexes rose modestly, but posted record closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq almost one percentage point. For the year to date, the Nasdaq has increased its value by a third, while the other indexes are up by more than 20 per cent.
