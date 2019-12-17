Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle at record closing highs on strong global cues

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE ended at record highs on Tuesday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE ended at record highs on Tuesday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) scaled record highs on Tuesday led by a rally in metals and information technology stocks.

Investors took cues from the Asian markets which rallied to 18-month highs on Tuesday on US-China trade deal optimism, positive economic signals in China and overnight rally in the Wall Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a record closing high of 41,352.17, up 413.45 points or 1.01 per cent. during the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,401.65. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,165.00, up 111.05 points or 0.92 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,182.75 on Tuesday.

On both the frontline indices, the gains were led by a rally in the shares of Tata Steel, Vedanta, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer of the day, settling 2.88 per cent higher led by gains in Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and Vedanta. Nifty IT index gained the most after the metal index, rising 1.88 per cent higher led by NIIT Technologies, Infosys and industry heavyweight TCS.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index settled at 14,818.14, up 55.75 or 0.38 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 87.98 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 13,393.77.

Rupee

The rupee pared early morning gains to settle 2 paise down at 70.98 against the US currency on Tuesday amid lack of any major triggers on the domestic front.

Crude oil

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 17 cents to $65.51 a barrel by 1104 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 1 cent to $60.22.

(with inputs from agencies)